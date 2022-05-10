Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$7.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.9% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$678 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$678 Million by the year 2027.
- Systemic Radiation Therapy Segment Corners a 6.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Systemic Radiation Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$288 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) Accuray Incorporated BrainLab AG Elekta AB GE Healthcare Hitachi America, Ltd. Hitachi, Ltd. IBA Group Nordion (Canada) Inc. Philips Healthcare RaySearch Laboratories AB Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical
Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers
Implement Workflow Changes
Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19
AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle
Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs
Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19
Treatment
Low-Dose and Ultra-Low Dose Radiotherapy: Treatment Modality
for COVID-19-Related Pneumonia?
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 2: Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
54 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
EXHIBIT 3: Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by Leading Players for
2019
EXHIBIT 4: Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market:
Percentage Breakdown of New Orders by Leading Players for 2019
IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Proton Therapy Market Breakdown by Number of
PT Rooms (in %) by Leading Players: 2020
Treatment Planning Systems Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Treatment Planning Systems Market Share
Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Leading Players for 2020
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 7: Utilization Rate (%) of Radiation Therapy by Type of
Cancer
Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related
Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Need for Radiation Oncology Centers,
Radiation Oncologists, Medical Physicists and Radiation
Technologists by the Year 2035
EXHIBIT 12: Percentage of Cancer Patients Treated with
Radiotherapy in Select Countries
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category
Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT
LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care
EXHIBIT 14: Penetration of LINACs Worldwide: Number of LINACs
Per Million Population in Select Countries
Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space
EXHIBIT 15: Global Proton Therapy Market by Region/Country
(in %) for 2022E
Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton
Therapy
High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption
Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market
Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview
Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help
Hospitals Improve Outcomes
Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction
Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
Imaging Technology Plays Central Role in Radiation Therapy
Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence
Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth
Outlook
Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of
Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies
Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment
Planning Systems
Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning
Platforms
Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth
Innovative Therapies & Notable Trends Revolutionize Radiation
Therapy Market
Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend
Image-guided Radiotherapy Systems
Proton Therapy Becomes a Cancer Mainstream Treatment Option
PSMA PET: Enhancing the Care for Prostate Cancer
Synthetic CT from MRI Holds Significant Promise
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market
Hypofractionation and Advanced Imaging Integration to Deliver
Greater Radiation Therapy Outcomes
Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy
Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes
Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech
Equipment
Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward
Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated
Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment
Digital Solution Enhances RT Planning Process Efficiency
Deep Learning Technology
Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space
Theragnostics - An Emerging Treatment Modality Backed by Imaging
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy
Treatment
Select Uses of AI in Radiation Therapy Devices
Integration of AI and Rising Speed of Treatment Planning Systems
Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy
Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times
WHO/IAEA Presents Guidance on Radiation Therapy Equipment
Emphasis on Radiotherapy-based Management during COVID-19 Pandemic
Technical Issues Challenge Delivery of Quality of RT During
COVID-19 Unlock
Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit
Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 16: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 17: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Radiation Therapy: Product Overview
Types of Radiation Therapy
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
Radiation Therapy Simulator
Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation
Therapy
Radiotherapy Accessories
Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Field-Shaping Devices
Dose-Modifying Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
