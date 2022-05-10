The global market for seed treatment is estimated at USD 6.1 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique, Function, Formulation, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974236/?utm_source=GNW





The seed protection segment accounted for the highest share by function in the seed treatment market throughout the forecasted period

Seed protection chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, insecticides, and nematicides, are largely used for the seed treatment.Seed protection is a key step in protecting agriculture crops to maximize yield with minimum crop loss.



The factors such as ease of handling, and targeted pests are some of the reasons for large market share.Among the seed protection segment, chemical insecticides and fungicides are major crop protection solutions.



Various research and developments are being undertaken with respect to providing tailored solutions for the targeted purpose that are less harmful for the environment.



Seed coating segment, by application technique, is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

The seed coating method is used to enhance adherence to the seed using binding agent.Key benefits associated with the seed coating application technique includes germination and seedling emergence, improved flowability and handling of seeds, and protection from plant pathogens and insects.



The demand for seed coating will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to the high demand for healthy and high-yielding seeds.

The US is one of the major markets for seed coating and high-volume vegetable crops including carrot, lettuce, celery, onion, pepper, and tomato among others are coated to a significant extent.Additionally, alfalfa and tobacco are two key crops that are largely coated.



Further, the emergence of controlled-release technology and its application in crop protection are widening the scope of seed coating among the manufacturers.



The cereals & grains segment, by crop type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global seed treatment market

Seed treatment is gaining importance among the cereals & grains growers because of their beneficial nutritional support and better harvest and returns.Cereals & grains have wide range of application in food, feed and industrial applications.



Corn is one of the widely used crops for feed as well as industrial applications, which is increasing the usage of seed treatment in corns.The demand for cereals & grains is witnessing a surge due to their rising use as feed for swine and poultry.



Moreover, the industrial application and use of cereals and grains in conventional technologies are substantially increasing in the developed countries, further propelling the use of seed treatment in cereals and grains.



Chemical seed treatment segment, by type is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Chemical seed treatment accounted for 80.6% of the seed treatment market share in 2021. Chemical seed treatment is largely used seed treatments across the globe. Most of the chemical seed treatment uses a combination of active ingredients to offer excellent solutions. Protection against seed rots and other diseases during the storage can be managed using chemical seed treatment. Most of the key players in the seed treatment industry offer a broad spectrum of chemical seed treatment products for a wide range of crops.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Syngenta (Switzerland)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• UPL Ltd. (India)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Solvay (Belgium)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• ADAMA Ltd. (Israel)

• Eastman Chemicals Ltd. (US)

• Croda International Plc (UK)

• Nufarm (Australia)

• Plant Health Care (US)

• Certis Europe (Netherlands)

• Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

• Verdesian Lifesciences (US)

• Agrauxine (France)

• Rizobacter (Argentina)

• Bioworks Inc. (US)

• Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US)



