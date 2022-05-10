The payment processing solutions market size to grow from USD 90.9 billion in 2022 to USD 147.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777743/?utm_source=GNW

A credit card enables consumers to build a continuing balance of debt, subject to interest being charged.



A credit card typically involves a third-party entity that pays the seller and is reimbursed by the buyer. The banks and other financial institutes offer various credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards.

• By Deployment type, the on-premises record a larger market share during the forecast period



On-premises deployment of payment processing solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as wells as enhance their online security measures.Payment processing solutions are deployed on-premises by organizations wherein user credentials are critical for business operation.



On-premises deployment is preferred by BFSI, healthcare, and governments due to their strict data security regulations. Well-established retailers also prefer using on-premises payment solutions that can support their existing point of sale systems.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher CAGR rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific.



Some developed countries in the region are fastly adopting new technologies, while some developing countries require a significant amount of time to catch up with the developed countries.The region shows a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and the internet.



The population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for telecom companies, vast and diverse geographies, and a large subscriber base.

• By Stakeholder: Tier 1 – 67.0%, Tier 2 – 25.0%, and Tier 3 – 8%

• By Designation: C-level – 25%, Directors – 58.3%, and Manager level – 16.7%

• By Region: North America –50.0%, Europe –16.7%, APAC – 25.0%, ROW -8.3%



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Square (US), Global Payments (US), Wirecard (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), MasterCard (US), Visa (US), Stripe (US),CCBill(US), PayU (Netherlands), Authorize.Net(US), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Alipay(China), Paysafe (UK), BlueSnap(US), Secure Payment Systems(US), Worldline(France), Spreedly(US), Fattmerchant(US), PayTrace(US), Dwolla (US), PayProTec(US), SignaPay(US), Klik&Pay(Switzerland), Finix Payments(US), Due(US), PhonePe(India), Modulr(England), Pineapple Payments(US),Razorpay(India), MuchBetter(England), PayKickstart(US), Aeropay(US), Sila(US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the payment processing solutions market.



Research coverage:

The market study covers the payment processing solutions market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall payment processing solutions market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

