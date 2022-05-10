The US surgical procedures market is projected to reach 122,881.5 thousand procedures by 2027 from 105,814.5 thousand procedures in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.0%

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Surgical Procedures Market by Type, - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727675/?utm_source=GNW

Advances in surgical, anesthetic, and intensive care techniques have led a larger proportion of expanding elderly population to undergo surgical procedures, which will drive the growth of the US surgical procedures market.



In this report, the US surgical procedures market is segmented based on type and channel. Based on type, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgical procedures, cardiovascular surgical procedures, dental surgical procedures, cosmetic surgical procedures, urologic surgical procedures, ophthalmic surgical procedures, orthopedic surgical procedures, ENT surgical procedures, obstetric/gynecologic surgical procedures, and other surgical procedures.



In 2021, the dental surgical procedures segment accounted for the largest share of this market.The share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness of oral care, increasing prevalence of oral diseases, and rising aging population and the associated teeth loss.



The ophthalmic surgical procedures segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the prevalence of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy rise in the geriatric population and the associated increase in eye diseases.

Based on channel, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.In 2021, the physician offices segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and high number of surgeries performed in physician offices such as dental procedures, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, rhinoplasty, mammoplasty, lithotripsy, or vascular access-related procedures.The ambulatory surgery center segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The highest CAGR of this segment can be attributed to the potential for cost reductions and the rising demand for better and quicker care among patients.



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the US surgical procedures market and aims at estimating the surgical procedures volume and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type and channel.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Emerging Technology Analysis: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging technological advancements in surgical procedures

• Quantitative Analysis: Exhaustive information about number of various types of surgeries performed in the US.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727675/?utm_source=GNW



