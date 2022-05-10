Hybrid Software Group PLC: Result of the Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 10 May 2022 – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting.

At the Company's Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Total Result 1 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 2 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 3 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 4 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 5 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 6 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 7 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 8 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 9 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 10 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 11 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 12 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass 13 22,771,607 0 0 22,771,607 100.00% Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting

Board of directors

Effective from the AGM on 10 May 2022, the board of directors is:

Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman

Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer

Clare Findlay, non-executive director

Luc De Vos, non-executive director





About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts