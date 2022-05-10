Freedom Boat Club Acquires Tampa Bay Franchise Operation – the Largest Territory in the Freedom Network

VENICE, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, operator of the largest fleet of recreational boats in the world and part of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), announced today that it has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay franchise operation and territory – the largest territory in the Freedom network. This acquisition includes all 30 current Tampa Bay-based locations, as well as the rights to expand and build new club locations throughout the territory. Located directly north of the Company’s Southwest Florida corporate territory and headquarters in Venice, Florida, this acquisition will establish two adjacent corporate-owned club territories with over 50 locations spanning from Crystal River to Marco Island, creating operational efficiencies and enhanced synergies for Freedom.

“The acquisition of the Tampa Bay business and territory presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our corporate footprint and accelerate growth in one of the fastest growing regions in the United States. Our members can experience incredible boating both in the Gulf of Mexico and the many freshwater lakes in the area,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network’s president. “The Tampa Bay franchise owner has been a longtime partner to Freedom and has done an outstanding job of scaling the business and establishing a talented team committed to remarkable member service.”

Freedom Boat Club entered the Tampa Bay market in 2012 under the leadership of former owner, Glenn Bergoffen. Over the past 10 years, the territory has grown to become the largest franchise in the Freedom network.

“Becoming a part of the Freedom Boat Club family has been a great experience and I’m excited for the future of the business,” said Bergoffen. “Our top priority has always been to enhance the boating experience for our members, and I am confident that will only continue to grow in the future.”

Freedom Boat Club recently announced the acquisition of its Atlanta-based franchise locations on Lake Lanier and Lake Hartwell, expanding its corporate footprint in one the largest Southeast metropolitan areas. Combined with this acquisition, Freedom Boat Club now operates corporate-owned clubs in 13 territories spanning Southwest Florida; Southeast Florida; Atlanta, Raleigh; Charleston; Chicago; Milwaukee; Rhode Island; Connecticut; New York City / Long Island; the United Kingdom; and Spain.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 350 locations in 33 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.