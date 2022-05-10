Hamptons Luxury Market Leader Tim Davis Lists New Montauk Property

MONTAUK, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis has announced the listing of a new luxurious property in Montauk, New York. Located at 216 Old Montauk Highway, the asking price for the estate is $22,500,000. Currently owned by major real estate investor Steven Roth, the East Hampton township residence has undergone a complete metamorphosis to offer an unparalleled beachfront experience in a glorious setting.

The two-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Montauk hideaway comes in at just over 1.5 acres and features magnificent views of the pristine Atlantic Ocean. The home also comes equipped with four heat and air conditioning zones, a full fireplace, and an in-ground pool. Renovated in 2011, the property features a masterfully transformed modern design thanks to the vision of world-renowned architect and designer Thierry Despont.

"All they really wanted was a simple beach house," said Despont while discussing the property. "Somewhere they could just relax and entertain a few friends from time to time."

For more information about this new listing, click here

About Tim Davis

Power Broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40+ year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968

T: +1 631.702.9211 or +1 516.356.5736

E: tgdavis@corcoran.com

