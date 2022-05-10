Caribbean Sun Sunglasses Launches New Website

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Value, commitment to the customers, and performance through constant improvement" are just a few of the values that Caribbean Sun believes in when creating a high-quality pair of sunglasses. Since its start in 2004, it has been busy leaving its mark on the eyecare world and quickly growing into one of the top premium sunglass companies across the country.

With innovative polarization technology, quality material, and sleek designs, Caribbean Sun has created a collection of sunglasses made to withstand a busy lifestyle. Whether customers are looking for men's or women's sunglasses, or a wide range of different styles and designs, Caribbean Sun can provide each customer with high-quality sunglasses at an affordable price. Colors come to life and become more vibrant than ever before when wearing a pair of Caribbean Sun sunglasses - where the difference is in the experience.

Been there, done that, made it better - this simple phrase embodies the core motivation behind the creation of Caribbean Sun.

"…I stepped out on my journey to create a sunglass that I could be proud to sell, one that was truly superior to any other sunglass even at double the retail and so Caribbean Sun was born," says Matthew Banker, Founder of Caribbean Sun

Now, this company truly cares about the quality of its products and the satisfaction of a happy customer.

Caribbean Sun has officially launched its new website, which will act as a one-stop-shop to buy the best sunglasses on the market. And with free shipping plus an easy return or exchange policy, customers can trust that they'll get the highest quality sunglasses for their money.

Better yet, Caribbean Sun is giving away one pair of high-quality polarized sunglasses from their collection to a lucky winner. Submit an email address to be entered for a chance to win the prize; it's as simple as that. Visit the Caribbean Sun's website today to see the world in a whole new light.

For more information on Caribbean Sun's high-quality sunglasses, contact Shelley at hello@caribbeansuneyewear.com.

