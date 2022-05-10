Traction Uranium Secures Rig for Lazy Edward Bay Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) ( CSE: TRAC ) ( OTC: TRT ) ( FRA: Z1K ), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce it has secured a rig and logistical preparations are underway for the summer drilling program at the Lazy Edward Bay property which is expected to begin mobilization in May 13th. The budget for the program is set at $1.5M with plans to drill 8 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 2,000m. Located near the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin, the targets are at relatively shallow depths, with the Athabasca sandstone ranging to depths of approximately 150 m where present.



Fission 3.0 Corp. (“Fission 3’) will conduct the work program in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement between Traction and Fission 3, whereby Traction can acquire up to a 70% interest in the Lazy Edward Bay property. (see Dec 10, 2021 Traction news release.)

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Securing a rig in these busy times is no small feat. Accommodations are set for the drill crew at a camp less than 10 kilometers away and we have 67,000 lbs of supplies staged for the team. The supplies were transported using a local contractor’s ice road which provides a significant cost savings versus using a helicopter, allowing us to apply those savings to the drill program.”

About the Property

The Lazy Edward Bay property is located halfway between Cameco’s Key Lake Mine and the high-grade Centennial uranium deposit, and hosts NE-trending conductive corridors similar to those associated with Key Lake and Centennial. The major uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin, including Key Lake, McArthur River and Cigar Lake, are along the NE-trending Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and conductive corridor. To the west of the property, the Centennial deposit is localized along the NE-trending Virgin River conductive corridor which transects the entire Athabasca Basin. The Key Lake mine, located ~50 km to the east of the property is accessible by Provincial Highway 914, serviced by the provincial power grid, and has an operating mill where the McArthur River ore has been processed.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world’s largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0’s projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement are “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.