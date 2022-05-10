Mobius Adds Steel Industry Veteran as Metals Practice Continues to Expand

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius welcomes Scott Lauschke, most recently a former vice president and executive officer of AK Steel Corporation, as Vice President of Industrial Markets to provide leadership and expertise to the company's growing metals and industrials client list.

"Scott's unique experience set and success across the steel industry will have a significant impact on producers, consumers, and distributors of ferrous and non-ferrous products," said Mobius Chief Executive Officer Eric Melvin. "Additionally, Scott's insights on the full lifecycle of the steel process will prove invaluable for procurement, carbon and energy transition strategies, as well as identifying solutions to volatile energy markets for impacted industries."

Lauschke joins the company's leadership team of experienced operators using technology and technology-enabled services to bring visibility, award-winning analytics, and scale to producers, consumers, and capital providers.

"We are excited to harness Scott's expertise to further accelerate our market-leading innovation in our technology platform. Mobius Risknet creates the scale and visibility that allows our clients to move from data management to the strategic decision-making business," added Melvin.

About Scott Luschke

Scott joined Mobius in May 2022 following 27 years in the domestic steel industry. In the flat-rolled marketplace, he oversaw global sales of more than $6 billion while serving as a Vice President and Executive Officer of AK Steel Corporation and its eventual successor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. On the long products side, he served for 15 years at The Timken Company (now TimkenSteel) in a variety of sales, marketing, operations, and business development roles. He also ran a $60 million steel forging and machining business as Vice President and General Manager of AFGlobal Corporation. To Mobius, Scott brings a unique combination of technical and commercial aptitude and extensive knowledge of steel products, processing, markets, and applications. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group, LLC is an independent, international commodity and energy risk technology and advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services, including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, and carbon strategy development backed by its proprietary technology Mobius Risknet. Risknet, a cloud-based platform with an easy-to-use mobile app, connects an entire organization with a single, comprehensive, controlled data source to drive more effective strategic decision-making amid volatile market changes. Risknet includes M-Risk (Risk Analytics) and G-Risk (Carbon Risk Management) and a library of reports to meet the needs of multi-asset commodity producers, consumers, and distributors, as well as their capital providers. Mobius was awarded Commodity Research House of the Year by Energy Risk in 2022.

