Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reports first quarter 2022 commercial revenue of $4.2 million



Reaffirms full year 2022 commercial revenue outlook range of $27 million to $32 million, representing growth of approximately 25% to 50%

LOWELL, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Recent Highlights

First quarter commercial revenue (combined product and service revenue) was $4.2 million

First quarter recurring commercial revenue was $2.7 million, representing growth of 66%, with consumable growth of approximately 100%

Placed two new systems and completed validation of nine customer systems

Installed rapid sterility system with a global top 20 pharma customer with beta testing expected to commence later in the second quarter

“As anticipated, access to customer sites continued to be limited in the first quarter which impacted our ability to place systems,” said Robert Spignesi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, we executed well and achieved broad-based strength across the rest of the business including consumables and service. We have seen incremental improvement in access to customer sites recently and we expect this trend to continue, which is critical to our sales process. While this is very encouraging for the full year, we do not expect it to benefit our system placements in the second quarter, which we currently expect to be in line with the first quarter.”

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, compared to commercial revenue of $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. A breakdown of first quarter 2022 financial results follows:

Commercial revenue (combined product and service revenue) was $4.2 million, compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2021

Recurring commercial revenue was $2.7 million, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021

Placed two new systems and completed validation of nine new customer systems



In the first quarter of 2022, the Company did not recognize any revenue from its contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), which was completed in the fourth quarter 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $0.2 million of non-commercial revenue related to its BARDA contract.

Total cost of commercial revenue was $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 8%. The decrease was due to lower system sales volume and increased manufacturing efficiencies in consumables, partially offset by higher consumables sales volume and higher service costs associated with higher field service and validation headcount to support increasing service activity.

Total operating expenses were $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses incurred to operate as a publicly traded company as well as higher employee-related costs due to increased investment in commercial and product development headcount.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was ($14.9) million, compared to ($22.1) million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to a $11.4 million charge to adjust the fair value of the Company’s outstanding preferred stock warrants in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was ($0.35), compared to ($37.89) in the first quarter of 2021. The number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in the first quarter this year was materially higher than the first quarter last year because of the conversion of outstanding preferred stock to common stock in connection with the Company’s initial public offering in July 2021. This difference accounts for a substantial portion of the decrease in net loss per share between the periods.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $184.2 million, and the Company had no debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its prior full year 2022 outlook for revenue of between $27 million and $32 million, representing growth of approximately 25% to 50% as compared to the full year 2021. The Company’s full year 2022 revenue outlook assumes that roughly 30% of the revenue will be delivered in the first half of the year, with the remaining 70% in the second half. System placements represent roughly 80% of the potential variability between the high end and low end of the revenue guidance range. The Company is forecasting that roughly 15% of its system placements for full year 2022 will take place in the first half of the year and roughly 85% in the second half of the year, with placements peaking in the fourth quarter.

Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call before the market opens today, May 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. The live call is accessible on the Company’s website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com and will be archived and available for replay for one year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s full year 2022 revenue outlook range and expected future revenue and growth; expected timing of Growth Direct system placements and the impact on the Company’s commercial revenue; expectations regarding the Company’s sales process, including improved access to customer sites; customer interest in and adoption of the Company's Growth Direct microbial quality control platform; and the development and beta testing of new products.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the impact of the pandemic related to COVID-19 and its variants on our business and operations, including further delays in placements and validation of new systems; our significant losses since inception; our need to raise additional capital to fund our existing operations; risks related to our revenue historically being primarily generated from sales of our Growth Direct platform, proprietary consumables and laboratory information management system connection software; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our limited experience in marketing and sales; our need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; our ability to establish and maintain our position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; our ability to maintain our manufacturing facility; risks related to third-parties; our ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory matters; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 24, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 2,563 $ 3,718 Service revenue 1,597 1,067 Non-commercial revenue — 210 Total revenue 4,160 4,995 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 4,358 5,510 Cost of service revenue 1,726 1,137 Cost of non-commercial revenue — 414 Research and development 3,525 2,147 Sales and marketing 3,456 2,275 General and administrative 6,094 3,203 Total costs and operating expenses 19,159 14,686 Loss from operations (14,999 ) (9,691 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (11 ) (932 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability — (11,448 ) Other income (expense), net 103 (11 ) Total other income (expense), net 92 (12,391 ) Loss before income taxes (14,907 ) (22,082 ) Income tax expense 23 19 Net loss (14,930 ) (22,101 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value — (787 ) Cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends — (1,411 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted $ (14,930 ) $ (24,299 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders — basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (37.89 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 42,197,887 641,371

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,501 $ 178,387 Short-term investments 99,732 15,110 Accounts receivable 3,835 5,005 Inventory 17,711 15,671 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,118 3,951 Total current assets 186,897 218,124 Property and equipment, net 12,388 11,304 Right-of-use assets, net 7,081 — Long-term investments 21,944 9,966 Other long-term assets 1,458 1,491 Restricted cash 284 284 Total assets $ 230,052 $ 241,169 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,550 $ 3,944 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,735 10,917 Deferred revenue 3,952 3,305 Lease liabilities, short-term 635 — Total current liabilities 14,872 18,166 Deferred rent, long term — 813 Lease liabilities, long-term 7,375 — Other long-term liabilities 735 1,210 Total liabilities 22,982 20,189 Total stockholders’ equity 207,070 220,980 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 230,052 $ 241,169

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)