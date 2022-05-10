Global modular data center market size to witness a healthy growth rate of 10.7% through 2027

Pune, India, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global modular data center market is likely to progress at an annual growth rate of 10.7% and reach a valuation of USD 25,345 million by 2027.





The research report underlines pivotal aspects pertaining to market segments like functional module, application spectrum, end user scope, and regional framework. Besides, an overview of the competitive landscape of this business sphere is entailed in the document, containing business profiles and product & service portfolios of companies, along with latest strategic outcomes.

Rising demand for green and energy efficient data centers, increased efforts towards research & development, and rapid product uptake across small and medium sized enterprises are the major factors aiding the industry growth.

For the record, modular data centers play a pivotal role in simplifying design & construction of data centers with easy deployment in industrial environmen ts and swift scalability.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4867330/

In addition, massive amounts of data generated due to the advent of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has doubled the demand for computation, networking, and power, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, issues associated with transportation of data centers and vendor lock-in periods may hinder the growth dynamics of the worldwide modular data center market in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 pandemic impact: -

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions caused a monumental surge in the market in terms of revenue as internet usage reached a pinnacle in the form of DVR (digital video recorder) recordings and online content streaming as entertainment options in the testing times.

This global phenomenon also impelled the adoption of work from anywhere culture, thus boosting the demand for data centers.

Segmental overview: -

Based on functional module, the industry is comprised of IT module, cooling module, and power module. Speaking of application spectrum, the marketplace is divided into edge computing, data center expansion, starter data centers, and disaster recovery. Considering end user scope, the market is segregated into telecommunication, BFSI, IT, government, and others.

Regional rundown: -

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the major regions that contribute significantly to overall market renumeration scale.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-modular-data-center-market-2021-2027

Competitive terrain outlook: -

Vertiv Group Corporation, Canon Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Dell Technologies Inc., BASELAYER Technology LLC, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BladeRoom Group Ltd., Datapod, and International Business Machines Corporation are the prominent players influencing global modular data center market trends.

Global Modular Data Center Market by Application (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Edge Computing

Data Center Expansion

Starter Data Centers

Disaster Recovery

Global Modular Data Center Market by Functional Model (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Power Module

Cooling Module

IT Module

Global Modular Data Centers Market by End User (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

BFSI

Telecommunication

Government

IT

Others

Global Modular Data Centers Market by Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Global Modular Data Centers Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Vertiv Group Corporation

Canon Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Dell Technologies Inc.

BASELAYER Technology LLC

The Hewlett-Packard Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

BladeRoom Group Ltd.

Datapod

International Business Machines Corporation

Table of Content:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Market segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive summary

Part 4. Market overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

Part 5. Global market for modular data center by functional module

5.1 Cooling module

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 IT module

5.2.1 Market size and forecast

5.3 Power module

5.3.1 Market size and forecast

Part 6. Global market for modular data center by application

6.1 Data center expansion

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Disaster recovery

6.2.1 Market size and forecast

6.3 Edge computing

6.3.1 Market size and forecast

6.4 Starter data centers

6.4.1 Market size and forecast

Part 7. Global market for modular data center by end user

7.1 IT

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Market size and forecast

7.3 Government

7.3.1 Market size and forecast

7.4 Telecommunication

7.4.1 Market size and forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market size and forecast

Part 8. Global market for modular data center by region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market size and forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market size and forecast

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1 Market size and forecast

Part 9. Key competitor profiles

Related Report:

Modular Data Center Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The modular data center market is projected to observe robust growth through 2027 owing to prevalent product demand in key regions across the globe. Additionally, surging need for sustainable data processing methods is expected to further support market growth over the forecast period. With soaring energy costs and consumption, companies are actively seeking more efficient data center solutions. Subsequently, modular power construction is gaining popularity as the preferred construction method for data center upscaling, allowing businesses to adapt to unprecedented industry growth more effectively than before, which has fostered product outlook. With soaring energy costs and consumption, companies are actively seeking more efficient data center solutions. Subsequently, modular power construction is gaining popularity as the preferred construction method for data center upscaling, allowing businesses to adapt to unprecedented industry growth more effectively than before, which has fostered product outlook.

Data Center UPS Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center UPS market is expected to grow considerably by 2027 owing to widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT technology across the globe. Additionally, growing dependency on internet worldwide is projected to further fuel market growth through the forecast period. The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a piece of equipment used by data centers to ensure that servers and other sensitive computer equipment are not affected by power outages or poor power quality. From the regional perspective, the South America data center UPS market is anticipated to amass lucrative gains over the review period, progressing at a stable pace over 2021-2027. Expansion of the data center colocation industry in the region would propel the demand for advanced UPS solutions, which is slated to foster regional market outlook in the future.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.