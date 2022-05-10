Defibrillators Market Size & Share Worth USD 18.8 Billion | Globally, By 2028 at 9.2% CAGR – Defibrillators Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Defibrillators Market finds that the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising advancement in the innovation of the next-generation Defibrillators Market, the total Global Defibrillators Market is estimated to reach USD 18.8 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at USD 11.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Furthermore, the increase in training & awareness programs on Defibrillators Market is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Defibrillators Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Defibrillators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Implantable cardioverter defibrillators, Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, External defibrillators), by Patients type (Adult, Pediatrics), by End Users (Hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centres, Pre-hospital care settings, Public access markets, Home care settings), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Incidence of Cardiac Arrest to Stimulate Global Defibrillators Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest is anticipated to augment the growth of the Defibrillators Market in the years to come owing to the rising stress issues among people. According to the report Heart and Stroke Statistics, 2022 Update by The American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is still a major public health issue. In the United States, there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) per year, with over 90% of them being fatal. The annual incidence of non-traumatic OHCA as determined by EMS in people of all ages is estimated to be 3,56,461, or about 1,000 people every day. After an EMS-treated cardiac arrest, the chance of surviving to hospital discharge is around 10%. According to CARES data, the most common place of OHCA in adults in 2020 was a house or residence (73.9%), followed by public settings (15.1%), and nursing homes (10.9%). As seen from the data, the incidences of cardiac arrest have been increasing which is expected to increase the demand for Defibrillators Market in the years to come.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Defibrillators market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% during the forecast period.

The Defibrillators market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 11.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Defibrillators market.



Segmentation of Global Defibrillators Market:

Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators External Defibrillators Manual & Semi-Automated External Defibrillators Fully Automated External Defibrillators Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Patients Type Adult Pediatrics

End Users Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers Pre-Hospital Care Settings Public Access Markets Home Care Settings Alternate Care Facilities Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/defibrillators-market-1528

Advancement in the Defibrillators Market to Accelerate Market Growth

The growing advancement in the innovation of the next-generation Defibrillators Market is anticipated to augment the growth of the Defibrillators Market within the estimated period. Defibrillators Market are intended to improve the industry's ability to identify and address problems related with devices. SCA is the world's most common cause of death, and it is a life-threatening condition. It's possible to treat it successfully if you intervene early in the condition and use defibrillation as necessary. Due to rising use by heart failure patients around the world, automated external Defibrillators Market (AEDs) now dominate the global external Defibrillators Market, which is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the future. The market has grown as the number of public access AEDs has increased. Manual external Defibrillators Market are the second-largest market for external Defibrillators Market, followed by wearable external Defibrillators Market. However, the issues related to the use of implantable and automated external Defibrillators Market are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the development of S-ICDs and MRI-compatible ICDs & CRT-Ds are also expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Defibrillators Market Highlights:

Assessment of the Market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Defibrillators Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. This is due to the increasing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of CVDs in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fuelled by rising emphasis of key players on emerging markets, new product launches, and increasing focus on supplier contracts in the region. Additionally, the growing training & awareness programs on Defibrillators Market are also projected to drive the growth of the Defibrillators Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Defibrillators Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Abbott (US)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Micro Port (China)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

CU Medical Systems (South Korea)

METsis Medikal (Turkey)

Mediana Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China)

Progetti SRL – Medical Equipment Solutions (Italy)

and Schiller AG (Switzerland).BPL Medical Technologies (India)

Metrax GmbH – PRIMEDIC (Germany)

MS Westfalia GmbH (Germany)

Bexen Cardio (Spain)

Axion Medical Equipment Ltd. (Russia)

Element Science Inc. (US)

Avive Solutions Inc. (US)

Jeevtronics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Heart Hero Inc. (US)

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd. (China)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Defibrillators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Implantable cardioverter defibrillators, Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, External defibrillators), by Patients type (Adult, Pediatrics), by End Users (Hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centres, Pre-hospital care settings, Public access markets, Home care settings), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

October, 2017: Flirtey, and REMSA, a community-integrated emergency medical services provider, announced a partnership to launch the first automated external defibrillator (AED) drone delivery service in the United States.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Defibrillators Market?

How will the Defibrillators Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Defibrillators Market?

What is the Defibrillators market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Defibrillators Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled “Defibrillators Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Type

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• External Defibrillators

• Manual & Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

• Fully Automated External Defibrillators

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators



• Patients Type

• Adult

• Pediatrics



• End Users

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

• Pre-Hospital Care Settings

• Public Access Markets

• Home Care Settings

• Alternate Care Facilities

• Others



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Medtronic (Ireland)



• Stryker Corporation (US)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



• Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)



• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)



• Abbott (US)



• Nihon Kohden (Japan)



• MicroPort (China)



• BIOTRONIK (Germany)



• CU Medical Systems (South Korea)



• METsis Medikal (Turkey)



• Mediana Co. Ltd. (Korea)



• Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China)



• Progetti SRL – Medical Equipment Solutions (Italy)



• and Schiller AG (Switzerland).BPL Medical Technologies (India)



• Metrax GmbH – PRIMEDIC (Germany)



• MS Westfalia GmbH (Germany)



• Bexen Cardio (Spain)



• Axion Medical Equipment Ltd. (Russia)



• Element Science Inc. (US)



• Avive Solutions Inc. (US)



• Jeevtronics Pvt. Ltd. (India)



• HeartHero Inc. (US)



• Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd. (China)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/defibrillators-market-1528/request-sample

