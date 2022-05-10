Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2022: $190.26 Billion Revenue in 2021 - Growth Opportunities for 2022-2023

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictions and Growth Opportunities for the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total IoT market in 2021 - comprising professional and managed services, hardware, platforms and software, and connectivity services - accounted for $190.26 billion in revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted enterprises' IoT strategies. As digital transformation came to the forefront, priorities and demand for IoT solutions accelerated. To measure the impact, the publisher updated its IoT market forecast for 2022 to 2023 based on conversations with market participants and results of end-user surveys from late 2021.

In 2021, revenue growth rates indicated a market recovery compared to 2020, when the pandemic hit harder, cancelling or postponing several large IoT projects. Although the rising demand for hardware, platforms, and software for IoT solutions push the market forward, revenue growth rates are forecast to slow down in 2023 (20%) compared to the previous year (28%).



In this study, the publisher provides a revenue forecast of the IoT market with a base year (2021) and a forecast period (2022 to 2023). The technological segmentation of the IoT market considers IoT components: professional and managed services, hardware, platforms and software, and connectivity services.

The study also covers a revenue forecast by region: Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America (NA); and Latin America (LA). Lastly, the market forecast comprises an IoT connectivity segmentation by technology [machine-to-machine (M2M) (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), cellular LPWAN (NB-IoT and LTE-M), and LPWAN (unlicensed)].



We offer stakeholders vital insights on IoT growth opportunities, including multi-access edge computing (MEC), blockchain, cybersecurity, and ambient intelligence (Aml).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the IoT Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Summary

Research Objectives and Methodology

3. End-user Perspectives for IoT (2021-2023)

Companies in Various Stages of IoT Adoption by 2021

C-level Executives - Vital Decision Makers Procuring IoT Software and Services

Security and Process Automation - Main Applications Related to IoT Projects

Operations and Production - The Most-used IoT Business Processes

Automation, Improved Customer Services, and Optimized Operations - Top Benefits of IoT

Security - The Main Challenge for IoT initiatives

Companies to Use Cellular Networks for IoT Solutions

Companies to Require Network Availability for IoT Projects

Most Businesses to Manage IoT Devices and Connectivity on a Platform

On-Premises Data Center to Provide Primary Infrastructure for the IoT

AI/ML - Part of Most IoT Solutions

Hardware Dominating Expense Among IoT Components

4. Market Forecasts - Global IoT Market

Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Long-range Connections Forecast by Technology

Revenue and Connections - Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G and MEC Support Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for More Efficient and Safer Transportation

Growth Opportunity 2: A 5G-based Ecosystem where Telcos, IoT App Providers, and Blockchain Providers Collaborate

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity and Cyber Compliance for Blockchain-based Cryptocurrency Fraud Prevention

Growth Opportunity 4: AmI Combines with LPWAN for Smart Home Application

