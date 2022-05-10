TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 138/2022

Tvis, 10 May 2022

Major shareholder announcement

Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that Paradigm Capital Value LP has notified, that they own 473,447 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.2% of the total share capital and of the voting rights.

For additional information, please contact:

CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment