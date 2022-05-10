Global Robotic-assisted Surgical Devices Market Report 2022: Adoption of Next-generation Surgical Robotic Technology Platforms will Increase Inpatient Surgery Volumes

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic-assisted Surgical Devices, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the healthcare industry continues adjusting to the increasing diagnosis of lifestyle-related diseases and demand for affordable care, effective surgical procedures assisted by robotic devices and a decline in treatment costs look promising.

Next-generation surgical robotic technology platforms complement and extend surgeons' ability to minimize surgical variability, a key factor driving adoption of robotic-assisted surgical device (RASD) platforms among hospitals, as now surgeons can perform complex tasks with greater control and less strain while ensuring patient safety.



The need to gain experience before robotic-assisted surgery remains debatable; however, the transition from a laparoscopic surgeon to a robotic surgeon is associated with a shorter learning period. Hence, several medical and research institutes in the United States and Europe now offer robotic surgery training programs to ensure more surgeons have the expertise and skills needed, but with a shorter learning curve.

With the advancement of digital and analytical technologies, deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including machine learning and machine vision, in next-generation surgical platforms enables the systems to offer insights to surgeons based on analysis of the data collected. Moreover, haptic feedback signals when the pressure threshold is reached as a way to prevent damaging anatomical structures.



Partnerships between next-generation surgical robotic platform manufacturers and software developers; use of flexible payment and leasing business models; and focus on improved ergonomics, multi-quadrant surgeries, and reduced surgeon burnout and occupation-related disease acquisition are the key trends in this area. Frost & Sullivan believes that the adoption of next-generation surgical robotic technology platforms will increase inpatient surgery volumes by reducing patients' length of stay (LOS) and thus offer a significant cost advantage for hospitals.



Surgical robot vendors and manufacturers must create a robust pipeline of RASD that will empower healthcare organizations with digital health tools and capabilities, including secure data storage, data interoperability, and networking.

In a field of about 40 industry participants, this report independently analysed the top 13 companies that generated revenue from robotic platforms between 2018 and 2021 and are actively marketing, installing, and developing next-generation surgical robotic technology platforms.

4. Strategic Insights

