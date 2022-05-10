The 3PL Market is expected to grow by $ 10.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275945/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the 3PL market in Germany provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and the cost benefits of using 3PL.

The 3PL market in Germany analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The 3PL market in Germany is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market in Germany’s growth during the next few years. Also, digital transformation in logistics and growing demand for green logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3PL market in Germany covers the following areas:

• 3PL market in Germany sizing

• 3PL market in Germany forecast

• 3PL market in Germany industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL markets in Germany vendors that include ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the 3PL market in Germany analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

