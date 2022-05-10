CTG Earnings per Share Increased 50% in First Quarter 2022 Despite Planned Lower Revenue as Digital Transformation Drives Improved Earnings Power

North America IT Solutions and Services grew 10.7%, helping to offset $6.2 million revenue decline from intentional reduction in Non-Strategic Technology Services and $3.1 million impact from foreign currency exchange headwinds



Gross margin expanded 160 basis points in the first quarter to 23.0%, driven by successful execution of strategy to improve business mix; two-year gross margin improvement of 340 basis points

GAAP operating income for the quarter increased 52.5%; operating margin was 3.6%, an increase of 142 basis points

First quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.15 increased $0.05, or 50%

Pipeline of opportunities in digital solutions continued to expand; awarded largest multi-year solutions development contract in North America



BUFFALO, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO commented, “Our first quarter results were a strong testament to the success of our strategy to improve the earnings power of CTG through our continued focus on delivering high value digital IT solutions to solve our customers’ operating challenges. Our earnings growth was a direct reflection of improving our business mix. We are helping businesses in healthcare, energy, financial services, government, and other industries to find more efficient ways to operate by digitizing their processes and assets. We believe the power of digital solutions will improve business performance, support data-driven decision making, provide continuous innovation, and enhance customer experience.”

Mr. Gydé added, “I am extremely encouraged with the progress we are making as we continue to build a foundation to support our strategy and strengthen the CTG team that is critical to our success. We are building on our strong momentum, as evidenced by the recent awarding of our largest digital solutions development contract in the Company’s history in North America. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, we are successfully executing our strategy and our team is energized and excited to develop the next generation of solutions for our customers.”

Consolidated First Quarter 2022 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Apr. 1,

2022 Apr. 2,

2021 Mar. 27,

2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 89,417 $ 97,129 $ 86,949 $ (7,712 ) -7.9 % $ 10,180 11.7 % GAAP Operating Income $ 3,199 $ 2,098 $ 2,067 $ 1,101 52.5 % $ 31 1.5 % GAAP Operating Margin 3.6 % 2.2 % 2.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 3,461 $ 2,742 $ 2,534 $ 719 26.2 % $ 208 8.2 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % GAAP Net Income $ 2,240 $ 1,508 $ 1,144 $ 732 48.5 % $ 364 31.8 % GAAP Net Margin 2.5 % 1.6 % 1.3 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 2,439 $ 2,006 $ 1,429 $ 433 21.6 % $ 577 40.4 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.7 % 2.1 % 1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,331 $ 3,725 $ 3,373 $ 606 16.3 % $ 352 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.8 % 3.8 % 3.9 % *A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below.

Strong growth in North America IT Solutions and Services partially offset the $6.2 million decline in revenue related to the disengagement from lower-margin non-strategic business as well as a negative $3.1 million impact to revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of revenue modestly increased 23 basis points, but declined on an absolute basis by 6.8% to $17.4 million on lower revenue.

Operating income increased 52.5% on improved business mix as the Company continues to advance its strategy to provide higher-value digital IT solutions and reduce its exposure to lower margin business.

Net income growth of 48.5% further reflects the success of the strategic shift in business.

First Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Apr. 1,

2022 Apr. 2,

2021 Mar. 27,

2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 20,435 $ 18,454 $ 12,999 $ 1,981 10.7 % $ 5,455 42.0 % Gross profit $ 6,862 $ 6,012 $ 4,767 $ 850 14.1 % $ 1,245 26.1 % Gross margin 33.6 % 32.6 % 36.7 % Contribution profit $ 3,732 $ 2,855 $ 2,678 $ 877 30.7 % $ 177 6.6 % Contribution margin 18.3 % 15.5 % 20.6 %





Europe ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Apr. 1,

2022 Apr. 2,

2021 Mar. 27,

2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 42,478 $ 46,007 $ 35,567 $ (3,529 ) -7.7 % $ 10,440 29.4 % Gross profit $ 10,480 $ 11,217 $ 8,353 $ (737 ) -6.6 % $ 2,864 34.3 % Gross margin 24.7 % 24.4 % 23.5 % Contribution profit $ 5,251 $ 5,734 $ 3,817 $ (483 ) -8.4 % $ 1,917 50.2 % Contribution margin 12.4 % 12.5 % 10.7 %

North America IT Solutions and Services revenue increased 10.7%, as the segment gained new customers and opportunities in digital IT solutions.

The change in the Europe IT Solutions and Services segment primarily reflects $3.1 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate (FX) fluctuations, a reduction of approximately 20 resources at one client as they internalized a project, and macro-economic headwinds in the European Union. Revenue in the Europe IT Solutions and Services segment increased at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% over the past two years.

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Apr. 1,

2022 Apr. 2,

2021 Mar. 27,

2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 26,504 $ 32,668 $ 38,383 $ (6,164 ) -18.9 % $ (5,715 ) -14.9 % Gross profit $ 3,253 $ 3,538 $ 3,926 $ (285 ) -8.1 % $ (388 ) -9.9 % Gross margin 12.3 % 10.8 % 10.2 % Contribution profit $ 2,443 $ 2,223 $ 1,840 $ 220 9.9 % $ 383 20.8 % Contribution margin 9.2 % 6.8 % 4.8 %

The Company continues its strategy to reduce the level of providing lower value, Non-Strategic Technology Services.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $38.7 million, up $3.1 million, or 8.8%, since year-end 2021. Net cash provided by operations was $4.4 million.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 76 in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 71 in the prior-year period.

Strategy

CTG is a catalyst for digital transformation, helping IT and business leaders accelerate their project momentum and achieve their desired outcomes. This strategy includes:

Providing breakthrough digital transformation solutions to our clients

Investing in expanding our digital transformation solutions and services, both organically through adding industry leading digital and technology talent, and through acquisitions that focus on highly synergistic solutions or personnel

Utilizing innovative tools and methodologies

Expanding our global delivery network, and

Disengaging from our lowest margin Non-Strategic Technology Services business



2022 Outlook

John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer, noted, “We had a strong start to the year, and we expect our improvements in business mix to higher margin IT Solutions will continue to drive earnings growth throughout the year, resulting in 2022 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.64 to $0.72. This earnings per share guidance is unchanged from the prior quarter. Macroeconomic conditions in the European Union have significantly decreased the value of the Euro, and we do not see this reversing in the short term. As a result, we are reducing our revenue guidance by $15 million solely due to foreign currency exchange. We now expect our revenue for 2022 to range from $360 million to $380 million, which includes a reduction of $25 million to $35 million from the disengagement from Non-Strategic Technology Services.”

“Over the longer term, our objective is to grow IT Solutions and Services revenue in the mid- to high- single digits organically and deliver contribution margins for these segments in the mid-teens. We expect this will enable us to achieve our goal over the next two years of adjusted EBITDA margins increasing to 7% to 8% of revenue, given the operating leverage inherent in the business as we accelerate our pace of growth and enhance our margin profile, including through focused acquisitions.”

The Company expects its quarterly performance throughout 2022 to be uneven due to engagement timing, and after a slower start to the year, that revenue will strengthen in the second half of the year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and are reflective of the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2022 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “might,” “would”, “should”, “could,” “seeks”, “estimates”, “anticipates,” “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “currently”, “continue”, “intends”, “outlook”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and services and non-strategic technology services, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and services and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry, economic and political conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Quarter Ended April 1, April 2, March 27, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 89,417 $ 97,129 $ 86,949 Cost of services 68,822 76,362 69,903 Gross profit 20,595 20,767 17,046 Selling, general and admin. expenses 17,396 18,669 14,979 Operating income 3,199 2,098 2,067 Other expense, net (257 ) (150 ) (191 ) Income before income taxes 2,942 1,948 1,876 Provision for income taxes 702 440 732 Net income $ 2,240 $ 1,508 $ 1,144 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,199 13,696 13,547 Diluted 14,977 14,944 14,316





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) April 1, December 31, April 2, 2022 2021 2021 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,724 $ 35,584 $ 33,524 Accounts receivable, net 74,674 84,252 74,468 Other current assets 3,065 2,929 3,914 Total current assets 116,463 122,765 111,906 Property and equipment, net 4,777 5,242 5,799 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,762 22,132 23,884 Cash surrender value 3,756 4,018 3,415 Acquired intangibles, net 6,837 7,280 8,391 Goodwill 19,174 19,676 20,415 Other assets 7,171 7,221 1,693 Total Assets $ 178,940 $ 188,334 $ 175,503 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,444 $ 21,150 $ 14,307 Accrued compensation 20,444 22,534 23,488 Operating lease liabilities 6,199 6,444 6,433 Other current liabilities 17,036 14,855 14,401 Total current liabilities 56,123 64,983 58,629 Operating lease liabilities 14,379 15,612 17,328 Other liabilities 13,030 13,302 19,472 Shareholders' equity 95,408 94,437 80,074 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 178,940 $ 188,334 $ 175,503





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Quarter Ended April 1, April 2, March 27, 2022 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,240 $ 1,508 $ 1,144 Depreciation and amortization expense 716 854 816 Equity-based compensation expense 573 590 512 Other operating items 879 (697 ) 16,707 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,408 2,255 19,179 Net cash used in investing activities (61 ) (891 ) (4,653 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (844 ) 163 6,287 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (363 ) (868 ) (113 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,140 659 20,700 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,584 32,865 10,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,724 $ 33,524 $ 31,481



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues to make investments in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in both the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not making investments in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment that includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, recruiting and administrative expenses.

For the Quarter Ended April 1, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 20,435 $ 42,478 $ 26,504 $ 89,417 $ 89,417 Cost of services 13,573 31,998 23,251 68,822 68,822 Gross profit 6,862 10,480 3,253 20,595 20,595 Gross margin 33.6 % 24.7 % 12.3 % 23.0 % 23.0 % Operating expenses 3,130 5,229 810 9,169 9,169 Contribution profit $ 3,732 $ 5,251 $ 2,443 11,426 11,426 Contribution margin 18.3 % 12.4 % 9.2 % 12.8 % 12.8 % General and admin. expense 8,227 (262 ) 7,965 Operating income $ 3,199 $ 262 $ 3,461 Operating margin 3.6 % 3.9 %





For the Quarter Ended April 2, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 18,454 $ 46,007 $ 32,668 $ 97,129 $ 97,129 Cost of services 12,442 34,790 29,130 76,362 76,362 Gross profit 6,012 11,217 3,538 20,767 20,767 Gross margin 32.6 % 24.4 % 10.8 % 21.4 % 21.4 % Operating expenses 3,157 5,483 1,315 9,955 9,955 Contribution profit $ 2,855 $ 5,734 $ 2,223 10,812 10,812 Contribution margin 15.5 % 12.5 % 6.8 % 11.1 % 11.1 % General and admin. expense 8,714 (644 ) 8,070 Operating income $ 2,098 $ 644 $ 2,742 Operating margin 2.2 % 2.8 % * Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses, and in 2021 also include rebranding costs

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 12,999 $ 35,567 $ 38,383 $ 86,949 $ 86,949 Cost of services 8,232 27,214 34,457 69,903 69,903 Gross profit 4,767 8,353 3,926 17,046 17,046 Gross margin 36.7 % 23.5 % 10.2 % 19.6 % 19.6 % Operating expenses 2,089 4,536 2,086 8,711 8,711 Contribution profit $ 2,678 $ 3,817 $ 1,840 8,335 8,335 Contribution margin 20.6 % 10.7 % 4.8 % 9.6 % 9.6 % General and admin. expense 6,268 (467 ) 5,801 Operating income $ 2,067 $ 467 $ 2,534 Operating margin 2.4 % 2.9 % * Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) North America IT Solutions and Services For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 18,454 $ 16,762 $ 21,215 $ 45,075 $ 101,506 Cost of services 12,442 10,688 13,942 31,813 68,885 Gross profit 6,012 6,074 7,273 13,262 32,621 Gross margin 32.6 % 36.2 % 34.3 % 29.4 % 32.1 % Operating expenses 3,157 3,166 3,464 4,096 13,883 Contribution profit $ 2,855 $ 2,908 $ 3,809 $ 9,166 $ 18,738 Contribution margin 15.5 % 17.3 % 18.0 % 20.3 % 18.5 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 12,999 $ 16,069 $ 16,440 $ 22,440 $ 67,948 Cost of services 8,232 10,924 10,415 14,382 43,953 Gross profit 4,767 5,145 6,025 8,058 23,995 Gross margin 36.7 % 32.0 % 36.6 % 35.9 % 35.3 % Operating expenses 2,089 2,139 2,242 2,898 9,368 Contribution profit $ 2,678 $ 3,006 $ 3,783 $ 5,160 $ 14,627 Contribution margin 20.6 % 18.7 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 21.5 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 16,715 $ 19,259 $ 19,162 $ 18,987 $ 74,123 Cost of services 11,558 13,586 13,269 12,044 50,457 Gross profit 5,157 5,673 5,893 6,943 23,666 Gross margin 30.9 % 29.5 % 30.8 % 36.6 % 31.9 % Operating expenses 2,315 2,275 2,296 2,112 8,998 Contribution profit $ 2,842 $ 3,398 $ 3,597 $ 4,831 $ 14,668 Contribution margin 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.8 % 25.4 % 19.8 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) Europe IT Solutions and Services For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 46,007 $ 44,054 $ 39,199 $ 40,081 $ 169,341 Cost of services 34,790 33,306 29,658 31,276 129,030 Gross profit 11,217 10,748 9,541 8,805 40,311 Gross margin 24.4 % 24.4 % 24.3 % 22.0 % 23.8 % Operating expenses 5,483 5,136 5,183 5,543 21,345 Contribution profit $ 5,734 $ 5,612 $ 4,358 $ 3,262 $ 18,966 Contribution margin 12.5 % 12.7 % 11.1 % 8.1 % 11.2 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 35,567 $ 36,917 $ 38,506 $ 43,857 $ 154,847 Cost of services 27,214 27,028 28,629 34,158 117,029 Gross profit 8,353 9,889 9,877 9,699 37,818 Gross margin 23.5 % 26.8 % 25.7 % 22.1 % 24.4 % Operating expenses 4,536 4,853 5,748 5,229 20,366 Contribution profit $ 3,817 $ 5,036 $ 4,129 $ 4,470 $ 17,452 Contribution margin 10.7 % 13.6 % 10.7 % 10.2 % 11.3 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 36,549 $ 36,824 $ 34,521 $ 40,214 $ 148,108 Cost of services 28,691 28,809 26,244 31,095 114,839 Gross profit 7,858 8,015 8,277 9,119 33,269 Gross margin 21.5 % 21.8 % 24.0 % 22.7 % 22.5 % Operating expenses 4,677 4,939 4,830 5,379 19,825 Contribution profit $ 3,181 $ 3,076 $ 3,447 $ 3,740 $ 13,444 Contribution margin 8.7 % 8.4 % 10.0 % 9.3 % 9.1 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) Non-Strategic Technology Services For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 32,668 $ 31,348 $ 30,189 $ 27,233 $ 121,438 Cost of services 29,130 27,791 26,713 24,286 107,920 Gross profit 3,538 3,557 3,476 2,947 13,518 Gross margin 10.8 % 11.3 % 11.5 % 10.8 % 11.1 % Operating expenses 1,315 1,318 1,169 1,102 4,904 Contribution profit $ 2,223 $ 2,239 $ 2,307 $ 1,845 $ 8,614 Contribution margin 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.6 % 6.8 % 7.1 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 38,383 $ 36,160 $ 33,702 $ 35,051 $ 143,296 Cost of services 34,458 32,456 30,056 31,181 128,151 Gross profit 3,925 3,704 3,646 3,870 15,145 Gross margin 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.8 % 11.0 % 10.6 % Operating expenses 2,085 1,823 1,490 1,594 6,992 Contribution profit $ 1,840 $ 1,881 $ 2,156 $ 2,276 $ 8,153 Contribution margin 4.8 % 5.2 % 6.4 % 6.5 % 5.7 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Totals Revenue $ 43,974 $ 44,325 $ 43,521 $ 40,119 $ 171,939 Cost of services 39,274 39,677 38,948 35,940 153,839 Gross profit 4,700 4,648 4,573 4,179 18,100 Gross margin 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.5 % Operating expenses 3,039 2,558 2,524 2,398 10,519 Contribution profit $ 1,661 $ 2,090 $ 2,049 $ 1,781 $ 7,581 Contribution margin 3.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 4.4 % 4.4 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment and Vertical Market Trends (Unaudited)

Supplemental Financial Information

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Mar. 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Revenue (in millions) North America IT Solutions and Services $ 18.454 $ 16.762 $ 21.215 $ 45.075 $ 20.435 $ 103.487 Europe IT Solutions and Services 46.007 44.054 39.199 40.081 42.478 165.812 Non-Strategic Technology Services 32.668 31.348 30.189 27.233 26.504 115.274 Total Revenue $ 97.129 $ 92.164 $ 90.603 $ 112.389 $ 89.417 $ 384.573 Foreign Currency Impact $ 3.981 $ 3.921 $ 0.453 $ (1.520 ) $ (3.106 ) $ (0.252 ) Revenue By Geography North America 51.0 % 51.0 % 55.5 % 63.4 % 51.7 % 55.8 % Europe 49.0 % 49.0 % 44.5 % 36.6 % 48.3 % 44.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Technology Service Providers 31 % 29 % 28 % 20 % 24 % 25 % Healthcare 15 % 15 % 18 % 36 % 17 % 22 % Financial Services 17 % 17 % 18 % 13 % 17 % 16 % Manufacturing 12 % 13 % 12 % 10 % 14 % 12 % Energy 6 % 6 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 5 % General Markets 19 % 20 % 19 % 17 % 23 % 20 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin 2.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 4.6 % 3.6 % 3.6 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 4.8 % 3.9 % 3.8 %

Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS)

Billable Days 65 64 63 63 65 255 Net Income $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 14.462 GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 $ 0.15 $ 0.96 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.67 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.7 $ 4.1 $ 3.8 $ 6.5 $ 4.3 $ 18.7

Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO)

Cash less Debt, Net $ 33.5 $ 29.2 $ 31.0 $ 35.6 $ 38.7 Working Capital $ 53.3 $ 54.5 $ 56.6 $ 57.8 $ 60.3 DSO 71 81 82 67 76 * 2021 fourth quarter GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.34 benefit from a reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes expenses associated with rebranding, certain acquisition-related expenses, and the reversal of a tax valuation allowance. The acquisition-related expenses consist of amortization of intangible assets and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Mar. (in millions) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 GAAP Operating Income $ 2.098 $ 2.801 $ 2.702 $ 5.141 $ 3.199 $ 13.843 Acquisition-related expenses 0.395 0.165 0.280 0.211 0.262 0.918 Rebranding expenses 0.249 - - - - - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 2.742 $ 2.966 $ 2.982 $ 5.352 $ 3.461 $ 14.761

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec.

Mar. Mar. 2021 2021 2021 2021

2022 2022 GAAP Operating Margin 2.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 4.6 % 3.6 % 3.6 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Rebranding expenses 0.2 % - - - - - Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 4.8 % 3.9 % 3.8 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Mar. (in millions) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 GAAP Net Income $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 14.462 Acquisition-related expenses 0.306 0.119 0.216 0.151 0.199 0.685 Rebranding expenses 0.192 - - - - - Reversal of tax valuation allowance - - - (5.094 ) - (5.094 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2.006 $ 1.952 $ 1.888 $ 3.774 $ 2.439 $ 10.053

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Mar. 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 $ 0.15 $ 0.96 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.05 Rebranding expenses 0.01 - - - - - Reversal of tax valuation allowance - - - (0.34 ) - (0.34 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.67

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, which includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, rebranding expenses, and acquisition-related expenses.

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Mar. (in millions) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 Net Income $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 14.462 Taxes 0.440 0.712 0.488 (3.633 ) 0.702 (1.731 ) Interest 0.036 0.161 0.112 0.100 0.100 0.473 Depreciation and amortization 0.854 0.831 0.766 0.721 0.716 3.034 Equity-based compensation expense 0.590 0.682 0.702 0.666 0.573 2.623 Other 0.297 (0.123 ) 0.007 (0.058 ) - (0.174 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.725 $ 4.096 $ 3.747 $ 6.513 $ 4.331 $ 18.687 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.8 % 4.4 % 4.1 % 5.8 % 4.8 % 4.9 %

