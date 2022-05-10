COMPASS Pathways plc announces first quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

End of phase II meeting held with FDA

Award of Innovation Passport as part of the UK MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway ILAP

Finalising phase III in TRD program design to be ready for second half of 2022

Pioneering collaboration with King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, to create The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in the UK

Cash position at 31 March 2022 of $243.7 million

Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “COMPASS made great progress this quarter including a productive end-of-phase II FDA meeting and we are actively working to finalise our phase III programme. Moreover, we continue to push the boundaries of brain health research as we broaden our pipeline and partnerships. This includes our clinical trial of COMP360 therapy in post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, a condition of significant unmet need for improved patient outcomes. Our strong cash position enables us to move forward at pace.”

Business highlights

COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

Positive results from groundbreaking phase IIb clinical trial

Positive results from open-label study of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin therapy as adjunct to selective serotonergic reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI, antidepressants

End-of-phase II meeting held with FDA in April 2022

Award of Innovation Passport as part of the UK MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP).

Finalising Phase III in TRD programme to be ready for second half of 2022

FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation

10 granted patents issued to date covering composition, formulation and method of use



Additional COMP360 development programmes:

Phase II trial in PTSD ongoing at Kings College London

Investigator-led study in adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) announced, the first ever study of psilocybin in adults with ASD, co-sponsored by Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

Positive early signals seen in investigator-initiated studies in anorexia nervosa and severe treatment-resistant depression, presented at the Society of Biological Psychiatry Annual Meeting in New Orleans

Investigator-initiated studies underway across additional indications including new study in autism sponsored

Identification of new potential novel drug candidates through the COMPASS Discovery Center and an exclusive research project with Dr Matthias Grill

Strategic partnership formed to launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation to accelerate research and develop new models of mental healthcare in the UK

Financial highlights

Net loss for the three months ended 31 March 2022 was $21.2 million, or $0.50 loss per share (after including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.1 million), compared with $12.7 million or $0.35 loss per share, during the same period in 2021 (after including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $1.7 million).

R&D expenses were $15.4 million for the three months ended 31 March 2022, compared with $6.9 million during the same period in 2021. Of this increase, $5.1 million was attributable to increased external development expenses as COMPASS progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches. A further $2.6 million and $1.0 million were attributable to personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. This was partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in other expenses.

G&A expenses were $10.1 million for the three months ended 31 March 2022 compared with $6.7 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to an increase of $1.0 million and $0.5 million in personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, due to increased headcount. There was a further increase of $1.4 million in legal and professional fees and $0.4 million in facilities and other expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $243.7 million as of 31 March 2022 compared with $273.2 million as of 31 December 2021.

Conference call

The COMPASS Pathways management team will host a conference call at 1.00pm UK (8.00am ET) on 10 May 2022. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-926-7358 from the United States, 1-212-231-2914 internationally, and 0800-496-0823 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 22018578

The call will also be webcast on the COMPASS Pathways website and archived for 30 days. For more information, please visit the COMPASS Pathways website (ir.compasspathways.com).



About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running a phase II clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com



COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,684 $ 273,243 Restricted cash 104 104 Prepaid income tax — 332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,764 21,621 Total current assets 266,552 295,300 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment 508 525 Property and equipment, net 415 398 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,056 3,696 Deferred tax assets 1,232 766 Other assets 334 213 Total assets $ 272,097 $ 300,898 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,054 $ 2,564 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,480 10,308 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,146 2,235 Total current liabilities 11,680 15,107 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities - non-current 843 1,379 Total liabilities 12,523 16,486 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,464,566 and 42,019,874 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 440 435 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized,

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 448,271 444,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,647 8,840 Accumulated deficit (190,812) (169,641) Total shareholders' equity 259,574 284,412 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 272,097 $ 300,898

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)