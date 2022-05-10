HiringSolved Launches Industry-Centric Series “Staffing Conversations”

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of a new event series titled “Staffing Conversations.” With the staffing profession facing massive growth, demand and burnout, HiringSolved created Staffing Conversations to open a dialogue within the space and offer attendees actionable insights and resources.



Timed with Mental Health Awareness Month, the inaugural event will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. In “Being Everything to Everyone,” HiringSolved will sit down with Laura Mazzullo, Founder and Owner of East Side Staffing, to discuss how staffing recruiters can shift from a do more mentality to build healthy boundaries and set themselves up for success in an ever-changing world. Through the conversation, attendees will walk away with a better understanding of what they need from their role and how their organization can best support them, learn how to infuse more compassion and empathy into their work and hear actionable ways to prioritize their mental health while still handling their workload.

After starting her career working at leading staffing agencies, Mazzullo created East Side Staffing in 2013, recognizing a growing need in the marketplace for her HR recruitment expertise. With nearly two decades of experience in recruiting, Mazzullo brings a unique energy and perspective to her work and frequently appears as a commentator in The Wall Street Journal, SHRM, RecruitingDaily and more. In recent years, Mazzullo has become a spokesperson for the power of valuing yourself in the workplace, promoting how recruiting and hiring teams can partner to improve the process for everyone involved.

Mazzullo shared, “In talking with HiringSolved about this new series, their team felt strongly that the staffing industry needs more resources to support their development, and I wholeheartedly agree. The 2022 market is one of the toughest we’ve seen, and people have realized that hiring is a skill that needs to be honed. Now is the time to have these conversations, come together as a community and help staffing professionals fine-tune their abilities.”

Neil Bryson, President of HiringSolved, commented, “Staffing recruiters deliver tremendous value to the hiring teams they work with, but sometimes find themselves trapped in the ‘service’ cycle. This leads to drawn-out processes with people who are doing the same type of work they are and know the challenges they face. We see this series as an opportunity for staffing professionals to reskill and recharge.”

To register for “Being Everything to Everyone: A Staffing Conversation with Laura Mazzullo,” visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B9fz4pHeQBu7603ImZOqSA.

About HiringSolved

