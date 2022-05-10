McDougall Energy Recognized as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Sault Ste. Marie, ON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDougall Energy Inc. ("McDougall Energy") is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2022. This achievement maintains the company’s Platinum Club status by retaining its Best Managed designation. The Company first received this distinguished honour in 2011, followed by the Platinum Club designation in 2018.

“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward‑forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry‑leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”

Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

“Receiving this esteemed designation for the 11th consecutive year is an accomplishment the entire McDougall Energy team and I are especially proud of. This honour celebrates the collective effort of all employees across the organization who have contributed to our company’s ongoing success and sustainability,” said Darren McDougall, President of McDougall Energy. “Through the hard work of our team, we have been able to prosper and adapt to the challenging business landscape that has emerged. This award validates our team's diligence, commitment, and resilience over the past year. I want to thank Canada's Best Managed Companies' judges, coaches, and sponsors for this award and recognition.”

During a challenging year with marketplace uncertainty exacerbated by the pandemic, McDougall Energy continued to grow, closing four acquisitions in 2021 and a fifth in the first quarter of 2022. This expanded McDougall Energy's geographical footprint into new and existing regions of Eastern and Southwestern Ontario.

Established in 1949, McDougall Energy is a third-generation, family-owned Canadian business headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. As one of the largest and most diversified, 100% family-owned fuel and lubricant marketers and distributors in Canada, McDougall Energy has local offices across Ontario and team members in Western Canada. Family values and community-mindedness remain essential to its success and guide business decisions. Each regional office is staffed by team members who live and work in the communities they operate within. McDougall Energy is committed to building and maintaining strong customer relationships in new and existing markets.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

###

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4‑6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group.

For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About McDougall Energy Inc.

McDougall Energy Inc. is a privately-owned, third-generation Canadian family business that has been serving households, businesses, motorists, and wholesale energy customers since 1949. The Company is a trusted distributor and marketer of propane, Esso, and Shell fuel products and lubricants. McDougall Energy offers its products and services across the country with local offices and teams in Ontario and Western Canada. The Company owns a network of Esso and Shell-branded retail stations and its own proprietary Pump retail brand. McDougall Energy Inc. has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies consecutively since 2011, retaining its Platinum Club status.

Learn more at www.mcdougallenergy.com.

For more information, please contact:

bestmanagedcompanies@deloitte.ca

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

Attachment