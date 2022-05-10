HR Visionary Cynthia Marshall to Deliver Opening Keynote at HR Technology Conference & Exposition® 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® announced today that Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, will present the opening keynote at the annual in-person event, taking place September 13 – 16, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



A trailblazing and visionary leader, Marshall will take the stage to deliver “Going ALL IN: Breaking Down Barriers to Transform Culture.” The first black female CEO in the NBA, Marshall will share how she transformed the culture of the Mavericks organization using a set of values as the foundation for making business decisions, making sure every employee’s voice matters and creating a suitable climate for everyone. Before the Mavericks, Marshall served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer for AT&T. Attendees will hear Marshall’s vision which has become the gold standard for diversity and inclusion and learn how to think of “the person first and employee second.”

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, shared, “The passion Cynthia Marshall brings to her work with the Mavericks is inspiring, and we are thrilled to have her open up this year’s HR Tech Conference. We want attendees to understand what it takes for HR to go ALL IN, and Cynthia will show them the way.”

In addition to Marshall’s presentation, the HR Tech Conference will feature a stacked agenda plus the return of its popular Pitchfest. Each round of the competition will highlight innovative products and services entering the HR tech market, with all participants having an equal chance of winning a $30,000 prize donated by the Randstad Innovation Fund and booth space at the 2023 HR Tech Conference. Open to exhibiting startups, the submission deadline for Pitchfest is July 29, 2022.

From the real-world education and unparalleled networking opportunities to exclusive research insights and the world’s largest HR tech marketplace, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition is a must-attend event in the HR industry. This year’s full agenda and additional details are forthcoming. Registration is currently open with saving offers in effect. To learn more, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.