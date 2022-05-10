Corporate Social Responsibility: Boralex Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a gold medal following an assessment of its activities in France by EcoVadis, a sustainable development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating agency. With a score of 69/100, the Corporation is now in the 95th percentile of businesses in the same industry assessed by EcoVadis.



This builds off Boralex’s previous ‘silver’ designation by EcoVadis in 2021 with a score of 65/100, ranking it in the 92nd percentile at the time. This higher rating underscores the Corporation’s CSR efforts over the past year. Among other notable achievements, Boralex stood out for its CO 2 emissions record, responsible sourcing, and measures supporting diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.

“In 2021, we made a commitment to become a CSR reference for our industry partners. This EcoVadis recognition is a testament to our team’s amazing and sustained work,” said Mihaela Stefanov, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at Boralex.

“At Boralex, not only do we produce renewable energy, but we produce it responsibly. This new award reaffirms Boralex's contribution to a fair and sustainable energy transition,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe.

For more information on Boralex’s corporate social responsibility strategy and commitments on environmental, social and governance issues, please refer to the Corporation’s 2021 CSR Report.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

