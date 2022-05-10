Cerence Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Headlines



First half bookings total $448 million, up 53% compared to 1HFY21

Bookings include a significant business increase with a North American OEM

Several Chinese EV makers adopt Cerence technology for global expansion

Won four more two-wheeler customers during 1HFY22

Maintain full fiscal year 2022 guidance



BURLINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today reported its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Results Summary (1)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Revenue $86.3 $98.7 $180.7 $192.3 GAAP Gross Margin 71.8% 73.4% 73.1% 72.4% Non-GAAP Gross Margin 74.7% 77.0% 76.2% 76.0% GAAP Operating Margin 7.3% 17.6% 16.2% 18.1% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 25.2% 37.6% 31.2% 38.2% GAAP Net (Loss) Income ($0.5) $11.2 $18.6 $32.1 Non-GAAP Net Income $13.6 $29.1 $39.0 $52.7 Adjusted EBITDA $24.0 $39.3 $60.9 $78.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.9% 39.9% 33.7% 40.7% GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Share - diluted ($0.01) $0.28 $0.47 $0.82 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share - diluted $0.33 $0.69 $0.93 $1.25 (1) Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Stefan Ortmanns, Chief Executive Officer at Cerence, commented, “We generated solid financial results fueled by deepened relationships with long-term customers, new wins with innovative EV makers, and expansion in newer areas like heavy trucking and two-wheelers. Despite the headwinds facing the global automotive industry, we continue to deliver on expectations as the world’s leading automakers turn to Cerence as their innovation partner.”



Ortmanns continued, “With a talented and tenured leadership team firmly in place and a strong pipeline of opportunities for the second half of the fiscal year, we believe we have the momentum to drive long-term, sustainable growth. As we look to Cerence’s next phase, we are advancing our strategic roadmap to deliver AI-powered innovations that will transform the digital cabin experience and be integral to the future of mobility.”

Cerence Key Performance Indicators

To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:

Key Performance Indicator¹ Q2FY22 Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM): 52% Average contract duration - years (TTM): 7.6 Repeatable software contribution (TTM): 79% Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped² (TTM over prior year TTM): (1%) Growth in billings per car (TTM over prior year TTM) (excludes Legacy contract³): 10% (1) Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definition and our use of key performance indicators.

(2) Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production decreased 2% over the same time period ended on March 31, 2022

(3) Legacy contract is a connected services contract with Toyota acquired by Nuance through a 2013 acquisition.

Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook



For the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $90 million to $94 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $26 million to $30 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs.

The full-year fiscal 2022 guidance provided by Cerence on February 7, 2022, remains unchanged.

Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during the earnings call.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.

Restructuring and other costs, net.

Restructuring and other charges, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, costs for consolidating duplication facilities, and separation costs directly attributable to the Cerence business becoming a standalone public company.

Acquisition-related costs, net.

In the past, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, which would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.

These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:

Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third-parties. Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities. Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.



Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods. Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.

We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.

Bookings.

Bookings is defined as the amount of revenue we expect to earn from an agreement with our customers for products and services. To count as a booking, we expect there to be persuasive evidence of an arrangement, which may be evidenced by a legally binding document or documents, and that the collectability of the amounts payable under the arrangement are reasonably assured. The revenue we may actually recognize from our estimated bookings is subject to multiple factors, including but not limited to the timing of satisfying performance obligations, potential terminations, or changes in the scope of programs utilizing our technology and currency fluctuations. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure.

Key Performance Indicators

We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”), allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended March 31, 2022, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:

Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.

Average contract duration: The weighted average annual period over which we expect to recognize the estimated revenues from new license and connected contracts signed during the quarter, calculated on a trailing twelve months (“TTM”) basis and presented in years.

Repeatable software contribution: The percentage of repeatable revenues as compared to total GAAP revenue in the quarter on a TTM basis. Repeatable revenues are defined as the sum of License and Connected Services revenues.

Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year over year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.

Growth in billings per car: The rate of growth calculated from the average billings per car based on a TTM basis, excluding legacy contract and adjusted for prepay usage.



See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

CERENCE INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: License $ 46,308 $ 54,371 $ 93,158 $ 100,785 Connected services 19,326 27,736 47,485 53,666 Professional services 20,646 16,555 40,063 37,854 Total revenues 86,280 98,662 180,706 192,305 Cost of revenues: License 386 1,181 1,107 1,855 Connected services 5,651 6,839 11,375 13,852 Professional services 17,372 16,325 33,275 33,647 Amortization of intangible assets 897 1,879 2,776 3,758 Total cost of revenues 24,306 26,224 48,533 53,112 Gross profit 61,974 72,438 132,173 139,193 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,976 28,864 55,768 52,995 Sales and marketing 8,309 9,555 14,188 18,563 General and administrative 13,800 12,956 21,327 25,390 Amortization of intangible assets 3,135 3,183 6,289 6,341 Restructuring and other costs, net 474 537 5,389 1,017 Total operating expenses 55,694 55,095 102,961 104,306 Income from operations 6,280 17,343 29,212 34,887 Interest income 83 16 173 34 Interest expense (3,360 ) (3,476 ) (6,787 ) (7,275 ) Other income (expense), net (34 ) 3,496 (286 ) 1,259 Income before income taxes 2,969 17,379 22,312 28,905 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,445 6,216 3,744 (3,199 ) Net (loss) income $ (476 ) $ 11,163 $ 18,568 $ 32,104 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.48 $ 0.85 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Weighted-average common share outstanding: Basic 39,189 37,743 39,013 37,583 Diluted 39,189 39,177 39,586 43,730





CERENCE INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,819 128,428 Marketable securities 29,810 30,435 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $178 and $395 48,029 45,560 Deferred costs 7,418 6,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,924 76,530 Total current assets 266,000 287,048 Long-term marketable securities 4,457 7,339 Property and equipment, net 37,184 31,505 Deferred costs 26,511 31,702 Operating lease right of use assets 18,654 14,901 Goodwill 1,123,561 1,128,511 Intangible assets, net 15,947 25,348 Deferred tax assets 155,763 159,293 Other assets 54,450 20,081 Total assets $ 1,702,527 $ 1,705,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,165 $ 11,636 Deferred revenue 78,895 78,394 Short-term operating lease liabilities 5,844 4,562 Short-term debt 7,813 6,250 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,768 64,467 Total current liabilities 156,485 165,309 Long-term debt 263,000 265,093 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 182,823 198,343 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,749 12,216 Other liabilities 29,284 32,822 Total liabilities 646,341 673,783 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized; 39,305 and 38,025 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 393 381 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,083 ) 1,634 Additional paid-in capital 1,018,731 1,002,353 Retained earnings 46,145 27,577 Total stockholders' equity 1,056,186 1,031,945 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,702,527 $ 1,705,728





CERENCE INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,568 $ 32,104 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 13,574 14,947 Benefit from credit loss reserve (418 ) (261 ) Stock-based compensation 16,767 27,469 Non-cash interest expense 2,595 2,454 Deferred tax benefit (2,162 ) (7,653 ) Other 2,504 (1,481 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,557 ) (8,206 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (36,354 ) (7,608 ) Deferred costs 2,896 3,835 Accounts payable 6,293 (4,129 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,115 ) (2,970 ) Deferred revenue (11,848 ) (21,492 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,743 27,009 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,985 ) (5,181 ) Purchases of marketable securities (13,115 ) (9,067 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 16,453 2,700 Payments for equity investments (584 ) (2,563 ) Other investing activities 1,266 264 Net cash used in investing activities (5,965 ) (13,847 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for long-term debt issuance costs - (520 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (3,126 ) (3,126 ) Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (46,423 ) (32,200 ) Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease (246 ) (238 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 33,459 5,045 Net cash used in financing activities (16,336 ) (31,039 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,051 ) 1,356 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (16,609 ) (16,521 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 128,428 136,067 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 111,819 $ 119,546





CERENCE INC.



Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenue $ 86,280 $ 98,662 $ 180,706 $ 192,305 GAAP gross profit $ 61,974 $ 72,438 $ 132,173 $ 139,193 Stock-based compensation 1,570 1,645 2,662 3,237 Amortization of intangible assets 897 1,879 2,776 3,758 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 64,441 $ 75,962 $ 137,611 $ 146,188 GAAP gross margin 71.8 % 73.4 % 73.1 % 72.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74.7 % 77.0 % 76.2 % 76.0 % GAAP operating income $ 6,280 $ 17,343 $ 29,212 $ 34,887 Stock-based compensation* 10,926 14,144 12,767 27,469 Amortization of intangible assets 4,032 5,062 9,065 10,099 Restructuring and other costs, net* 474 537 5,389 1,017 Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,712 $ 37,086 $ 56,433 $ 73,472 GAAP operating margin 7.3 % 17.6 % 16.2 % 18.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 25.2 % 37.6 % 31.2 % 38.2 % GAAP net (loss) income $ (476 ) $ 11,163 $ 18,568 $ 32,104 Stock-based compensation* 10,926 14,144 12,767 27,469 Amortization of intangible assets 4,032 5,062 9,065 10,099 Restructuring and other costs, net* 474 537 5,389 1,017 Depreciation 2,332 2,261 4,509 4,848 Total other income (expense), net (3,311 ) 36 (6,900 ) (5,982 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,445 6,216 3,744 (3,199 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,044 $ 39,347 $ 60,942 $ 78,320 GAAP net income margin -0.6 % 11.3 % 10.3 % 16.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.9 % 39.9 % 33.7 % 40.7 % * - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net







CERENCE INC.



Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)



(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (476 ) $ 11,163 $ 18,568 $ 32,104 Stock-based compensation* 10,926 14,144 12,767 27,469 Amortization of intangible assets 4,032 5,062 9,065 10,099 Restructuring and other costs, net* 474 537 5,389 1,017 Non-cash interest expense 1,294 1,224 2,595 2,454 Indemnification asset release - - 1,302 - Adjustments to income tax expense (2,612 ) (3,051 ) (10,719 ) (20,467 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,638 $ 29,079 $ 38,967 $ 52,676 Adjusted EPS: GAAP Numerator: Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders $ (476 ) $ 11,163 $ 18,568 $ 32,104 Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax - - - 3,614 Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $ (476 ) $ 11,163 $ 18,568 $ 35,718 Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income attributed to common shareholders $ 13,638 $ 29,079 $ 38,967 $ 52,676 Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax 997 978 2,016 1,977 Net income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $ 14,635 $ 30,057 $ 40,983 $ 54,653 GAAP Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 39,189 37,743 39,013 37,583 Adjustment for diluted shares - 1,434 573 6,147 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 39,189 39,177 39,586 43,730 Non-GAAP Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic 39,189 37,743 39,013 37,583 Adjustment for diluted shares 4,969 6,111 5,250 6,147 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,158 43,854 44,263 43,730 GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.69 $ 0.93 $ 1.25 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,598 $ 16,200 $ 6,743 $ 27,009 Capital expenditures (5,575 ) (2,812 ) (9,985 ) (5,181 ) Free Cash Flow $ (3,977 ) $ 13,388 $ (3,242 ) $ 21,828 * - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net







CERENCE INC.



Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)



(unaudited - in thousands) Q2FY22 Q1FY22 Q4FY21 Q3FY21 GAAP revenues $ 86,280 $ 94,426 $ 98,076 $ 96,801 Less: Professional services revenue 20,646 19,417 21,073 16,538 Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues $ 65,634 $ 75,009 $ 77,003 $ 80,263 GAAP revenues TTM $ 375,583 Less: Professional services revenue TTM 77,674 Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues TTM $ 297,909 Repeatable software contribution 79 %





CERENCE INC.



Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)



(unaudited - in thousands) Q3 2022 FY2022 Low High Low High GAAP revenue $ 90,000 $ 94,000 $ 365,000 $ 385,000 GAAP gross profit $ 66,300 $ 70,300 $ 267,900 $ 287,900 Stock-based compensation 1,400 1,400 4,700 4,700 Amortization of intangible assets 100 100 3,000 3,000 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 67,800 $ 71,800 $ 275,600 $ 295,600 GAAP gross margin 74 % 75 % 73 % 75 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 76 % 76 % 77 % GAAP operating income $ 13,300 $ 17,300 $ 59,300 $ 79,300 Stock-based compensation 7,100 7,100 28,400 28,400 Amortization of intangible assets 3,000 3,000 14,700 14,700 Restructuring and other costs, net 400 400 6,300 6,300 Non-GAAP operating income $ 23,800 $ 27,800 $ 108,700 $ 128,700 GAAP operating margin 15 % 18 % 16 % 21 % Non-GAAP operating margin 26 % 30 % 30 % 33 % GAAP net income $ 6,200 $ 8,800 $ 34,400 $ 49,200 Stock-based compensation 7,100 7,100 28,400 28,400 Amortization of intangible assets 3,000 3,000 14,700 14,700 Restructuring and other costs, net 400 400 6,300 6,300 Depreciation 2,500 2,500 10,000 10,000 Total other income (expense), net (3,400 ) (3,400 ) (13,500 ) (13,500 ) Provision for income taxes 3,700 5,100 11,400 16,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,300 $ 30,300 $ 118,700 $ 138,700 GAAP net income margin 7 % 9 % 9 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29 % 32 % 33 % 36 %



