Three Cheers to Alation: Company Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List for the Third Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for the third time. The list, which is published annually, recognizes organizations with high-quality cultures and is produced by surveying companies on research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction.



The survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, asked employees questions pertaining to the company’s management effectiveness, benefits, employee confidence in the company’s future, growth opportunities, and more. The results were then audited and analyzed by Inc. magazine to complete its list.

This year, Alation received a total score of 92.45 out of 100. Of the employees surveyed, over 91% noted they are highly engaged in their work at the company. When it comes to employee development, 86% of employees agreed to the statement, “I see professional growth and career development opportunities for myself in this organization.” Alation also received a higher than average benefits score compared to companies of similar size in the region.

“We know that a strong company culture balances productivity and empathy and we’ve worked hard to support our teams with policies that provide flexibility to accommodate a new normal,” said Joy Wolken , Chief People Officer at Alation. “Though the pace of life continues to accelerate and the work is certainly not over, it’s exciting to know our efforts are having a positive impact on our employees.”

Alation was formed on a vision to empower a curious and rational world, a foundation that drives the company’s external actions and its dedication to creating an environment where employees can share thoughts, ask questions, and feel supported.

In 2021, attacks against the Black and AAPI community dominated headlines and impacted many Alationauts, Alation CEO Satyen Sangani sent a note to the organization stating, “At Alation, we stand against hate toward any human being - Black, Asian or otherwise. We stand against bias, discrimination, racism and violence.” Additionally, Alation established a perpetual donation matching program that matches employee contributions to organizations that support the company’s mission to fight hate. Alationauts also formed a “Fighting Hate” steering committee to identify organizations employees can donate to and volunteer at.

As the pandemic had wide-ranging impacts on work and day-to-day lives, the company created a “Women at Alation” group where women Alationauts participate in quarterly events that discuss and provide support around the difficulties of balancing the “new norm.” This group serves as a safe space to connect and discuss topics such as the wage gap, boundary setting, and family support.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

What Alation employees are saying:

“The combination of the people, the product, and the opportunity really make this not only a fantastic company but a fantastic moment to be at the company. Everyone has a team mentality, where folks collaborate and are willing to put in the hours and get creative to solve the problems at hand. I haven't encountered politics driving decisions. The shared commitment to produce results, solve problems that matter to the world, and make a difference for our customers and users is inspiring and contagious.” “Alation is a fantastic organization to work for! I’ve never seen so many people so clearly focused on achieving the success of an organization. My immediate work team is amazing; they feel like family. My manager is very perceptive and an excellent leader. She can tell when things are going sideways and helps me and the team get back on track. The compensation and benefits are more than competitive. I feel like I am part of something bigger working at Alation.”

