The Global Concrete Admixtures Market is expected to grow by $ 4.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period

08% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, increasing demand for plasticizers, and rise in urbanization in APAC.

The concrete admixtures market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The concrete admixtures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete admixtures market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green buildings and diversified product portfolio and strategic positioning of R and D centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on concrete admixtures market covers the following areas:

• Concrete admixtures market sizing

• Concrete admixtures market forecast

• Concrete admixtures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete admixtures market vendors that include Arkema Group, Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., JMH International Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH and Co. KG, PCC SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Premier Magnesia LLC, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Silica Systems Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yara International ASA. Also, the concrete admixtures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

