Giatec® Announces Strategic Partnership With HeidelbergCement, Continuing to Revolutionize the Concrete Industry Through Sensor Technology and AI

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec®, a world leader in concrete testing technologies, announced today that HeidelbergCement has made a strategic minority investment in the company. HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. As they continue to expand their digital offerings with Giatec's technology, the company aims to create the best-in-class digital experience for its customers.

This strategic partnership is centered around the shared vision of moving the concrete industry toward carbon neutrality. Giatec's products have a high sustainability impact for which the company has received funding from research foundations, such as Sustainable Development Technology Canada and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program. The company's suite of proprietary smart sensors helps concrete producers and construction companies worldwide with accurate monitoring of concrete throughout its lifecycle from production and delivery to placement. Combined with sophisticated AI algorithms (that can be integrated with a wide range of existing software solutions in the concrete industry), the real-time sensor data is used by concrete producers to optimize concrete mixes with up to 20% cement usage reduction in certain applications. Considering the volume of concrete produced worldwide, this translates to a very significant reduction in global CO 2 emissions equivalent to taking millions of cars off the road.

"HeidelbergCement's strategic investment in Giatec is inspired by the shared vision of moving the concrete industry forward by using cutting-edge sensing technologies, expanding digitalization, and reducing the concrete carbon footprint. Giatec's unrivaled combination of proprietary sensor technology and AI-based software enables significant efficiency and sustainability improvements from the plant to the job site," says Dennis Lentz, Chief Digital Officer at HeidelbergCement.

"This strategic partnership will propel Giatec's expansion to international markets with the HeidelbergCement global reach and on-the-ground operations in over 50 countries. Among all the major industry players, we are excited to work with HeidelbergCement as we share the same vision and are confident that together we are going to revolutionize the concrete industry, and develop best-in-class software solutions for all concrete producers worldwide," says Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-founder, Giatec.

About Giatec

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every job site. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies, such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive testing technologies (NDT), to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. More than 51,000 employees at nearly 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As a forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

