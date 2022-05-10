The Applicant Tracking Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 118.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018608/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the applicant tracking systems market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and the increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis includes deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps and expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on applicant tracking systems market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Applicant tracking systems market sizing

• Applicant tracking systems market forecast

• Applicant tracking systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading applicant tracking systems market vendors in Europe that include Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Cegid Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Employ Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kallidus Ltd., Mountview Partners, OneRecruit, Oracle Corp., Recruitee BV, Rullion Ltd., SAP SE, SmartRecruiters Inc., Symphony Talent LLC, Tribepad Ltd., UKG Inc., and Workable Software Ltd. Also, the applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



