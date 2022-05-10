The Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is expected to grow by $ 18.52 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982089/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the oil and gas pipeline market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global energy demand, surge in E and P activities, and economic benefits of pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes.

The oil and gas pipeline market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The oil and gas pipeline market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Gas

• Oil



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advances in pipeline inspection as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years. Also, digitization of pipeline networks and reduction in the cost of E and P activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oil and gas pipeline market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas pipeline market sizing

• Oil and gas pipeline market forecast

• Oil and gas pipeline market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas pipeline market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Essar Steel India Ltd., General Electric Co., Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., Mott MacDonald, Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, SAIPEM SpA, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, United Metallurgical Co. (OMK), United States Steel Corp., Vallourec SA, and voestalpine AG. Also, the oil and gas pipeline market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

