Equipment Sales & Service Limited named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Member designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian‑owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.



"Given the past two years of operating in a pandemic, ESS is especially honoured to be awarded this most prestigious award for the 11th consecutive year. We value the relationship we have established with the Best Managed Company organizers and believe the rigour associated with qualifying for the award has translated into helping make our Company a stronger and better managed one. I would be remiss if I didn't credit and thank all of our employees and senior management team for their unfailing hard work, loyalty and professional execution of their specific role within the Company during these most challenging times. This award is rightfully theirs,” said Peter M Willis, Executive Co-Chairman, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

“It has become increasingly important for businesses to foster collaborative workplaces where employees are empowered to make valuable contributions to their organizations,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s Best Managed winners embraced a people-first mentality, enabling employees to cultivate important capabilities and integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives into their core strategy. By prioritizing employee wellbeing and championing professional development, these companies have been able to harness an engaged talent pool to explore new ventures and set the course for continuous improvement and growth.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

“We at Equipment Sales & Service Limited are honoured to be designated one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies again this year. The particular achievement of our people this past year at Equipment Sales & Service was to deliver a banner year in the face of not only the lingering pandemic but of formidable supply side and availability issues. Through ingenuity and hard work our people delivered increased sales, margins and market share. I wish to recognize, thank and congratulate each and everyone of them,” said Morgan Cronin, President, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.



“The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate and these winners have responded by transforming and pivoting their companies so that they are leading the way forward for the future,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking.

2022 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

