AllVoices Named as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllVoices, the leading employee feedback management platform (EFMP), has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list.

In the last year, 84% of employees had at least one piece of feedback to share with HR but didn't. AllVoices seeks to solve this by building trust in organizations through listening and action with a proprietary employee intelligence and communications platform to systematically ask for, accept, analyze, and act on employee feedback of all kinds. The two-way, anonymized communication between employees and employers helps raise ideas and resolve issues by empowering HR with all data about employee feedback, issues, and questions all in one place.

"Our mission is to help organizations build trust through hearing and doing," said Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices. "In order to do this authentically, we have to practice what we preach and build a healthy culture inside our company as well. I am so proud of our team for this honor and excited about the opportunity to empower other organizations to redefine what's possible in the workplace."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. AllVoices is the next generation in employee feedback management. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13, Crosscut Ventures, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Rogue Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://www.allvoices.co.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

