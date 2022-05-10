On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2023

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 10 May 2022, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of Amber Grid regulated activities, providing natural gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1 January 2023.

The revenue cap of regulated activities for year 2023 is set at 64.17 million EUR per year. This is 58.7% higher than the approved revenue cap for year 2022, which is 40.44 million EUR.

The anticipated further price-related decisions:

• The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1 January 2023, not exceeding revenue cap.

• After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt