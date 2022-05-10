The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market is expected to grow by $ 610.4 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976087/?utm_source=GNW

4 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of LPG in many applications, rising subsidies offered by governments to promote LPG use, and a lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Metal

• Composite



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend toward the adoption of composite LPG cylinders as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing trend toward the use of greener fuels and innovative technology to boost access to cooking fuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market covers the following areas:

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market sizing

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market forecast

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market vendors that including Aburi Ltd., Apna Gas, Aygaz AS, Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., CHEMET SA, FABER INDUSTRIE Spa, Hebei Baigong High-pressure Vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Jiangsu Minsheng Special Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Luxfer Holdings Plc, Mauria Udyog Ltd., McWane Inc., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Vitkovice Milmet SA, and Worthington Industries Inc. Also, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

