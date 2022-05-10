The Global Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 4.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919272/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in green telecom, rise in data usage, and growing demand for absorbed glass mat lead-acid batteries.

The stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecom

• UPS

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of advanced lead-acid battery as one of the prime reasons driving the stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of microgrid installations and legislative support for battery recycling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market covers the following areas:

• Stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market sizing

• Stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market forecast

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Clarios, Coslight International Group, Crown Micro, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hankook and Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rolls Battery, SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., and Tianneng Battery. Also, the stationary lead-acid (SLA) battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

