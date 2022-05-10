The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market is expected to grow by $ 48.11 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.59% during the forecast period

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873440/?utm_source=GNW

11 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of EV, favorable regulatory policies related to EV, and rising investment in EV charging infrastructure.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe analysis includes the speed segment and geographic landscape.



The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Speed

• Slow charging

• Fast charging

• Rapid charging



By Geographical Landscape

• France

• UK

• Germany

• Norway

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the emergence of connected EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the development of wireless charging for EVs and the shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market sizing

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market forecast

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Amphenol Corp., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Fujikura Co. Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER AG, ITT Inc., Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873440/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________