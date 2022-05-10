Singular Genomics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced the formation of its scientific advisory board (SAB). The SAB comprises a distinguished group of academic and industry experts who will advise on the company’s product and service offerings and research and development pipeline.



“We are pleased to announce the launch of our scientific advisory board and are privileged to work with such accomplished leaders in science and medicine,” said Eli Glezer, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Singular Genomics and newly appointed Chair of the SAB. “This group’s expertise in DNA sequencing, human genetics, oncology and immunology will be an invaluable resource as we expand the applications of our G4 sequencing system and develop the PX platform as a powerful tool for spatial biology.”

The members of Singular’s SAB include:

, Board Member of Singular Genomics, AmideBio, and Aspen Neuroscience, Scientific Advisor to Luna DNA, and Board Member and Chairman at Bionano Genomics. Dr. Barker previously served as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Illumina, while also sitting on their Scientific Advisory Board. In his academic career, Dr. Barker conducted interdisciplinary research in neurobiology as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard Medical School, Assistant Professor at the University of Oregon, and Associate Professor at Oregon State University. Dr. Barker holds a BS with honors in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Brandeis University. Lawrence Fong, M.D. , Efim Guzik Distinguished Professor in Cancer Biology at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); Co-Director of the Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy at UCSF; Co-Lead of the Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy Program in the UCSF Cancer Center. Dr. Fong is also a physician-scientist in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology at UCSF, where he directs both a translational research program and an NIH-funded research lab. Dr. Fong’s research examines the mechanisms that underlie clinical response and resistance to immunotherapies. This work includes tracking antigen-specific T cell responses in treated cancer patients and developing biomarkers that are associated with clinical outcomes. Dr. Fong has received multiple awards including the NIH Outstanding Investigator Award. Dr. Fong received his BA from Columbia and M.D. from Stanford, and completed internal medicine training at the University of Washington, as well as an oncology fellowship and post-doctoral training at Stanford in 2002.





About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel NGS and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose-built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single-cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

