Applied Blockchain, Inc. Expands its Blockchain Industry Infrastructure with the Formal Opening of its 100MW Facility in North Dakota

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: APLD), a builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining, celebrated the formal opening of its 100-megawatt (MW) hosting facility in Jamestown, North Dakota. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, along with company representatives and strategic partners for the grand opening event on Thursday, May 5, 2022.



Applied Blockchain delivers high-performance blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining solutions at its hosting facilities. The dedicated blockchain power facility broke ground on September 14, 2021 and saw the completion of the standing buildings by the end of December 2021. The facility currently has 83MW online, with the remainder scheduled to come online during the second calendar quarter of 2022. The new 100MW facility follows Applied Blockchain’s recent initial public offering with its common stock listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “APLD.”

“As part of our commitment to advance the blockchain movement and further propel digital transformation opportunities for global enterprises and the financial industry, the new 100MW facility is ready to provide power to the blockchain infrastructure,” said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Blockchain. “The community of Jamestown and representatives of North Dakota have been outstanding to work with as we brought this state-of-the-art facility to life. In collaboration with our dedicated team, Applied Blockchain is now able to support and service more customers than ever before.”

“Congratulations to Applied Blockchain on the completion of their state-of-the-art datacenter in Jamestown. This company first visited North Dakota last July, broke ground September 14, and had eight buildings standing by the end of December. This is a success story,” said Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota. “With substantial investments like this, North Dakota continues to establish itself as a location of choice for high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining.”

Commitment to Renewable Energy

Applied Blockchain seeks to be a leader in Web3 infrastructure and secure a decentralized democratic web experience in a carbon neutral way. By using large interruptible loads to power a cryptographically secure transactional network, Applied Blockchain can act as a ballast used to stabilize the electrical grid while encouraging the buildout of intermittent renewable energy generation such as wind and solar.

About Applied Blockchain, Inc.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. is a builder and operator of next-generation datacenters across North America, which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. The Company has partnered with some of the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business.

