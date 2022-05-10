False Eyelashes Market Size Worth USD 2.39 Billion by 2027 at 7.30% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- False Eyelashes Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ False Eyelashes Market Information by Type, Raw Material, Production, and Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 2.39 Billion by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 7.30% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Applying false eyelashes to enhance one's appearance has become fashionable, especially among ladies. The cosmetic industry's growth has been driven by the tendency that more and more women are ready to spend considerable sums of money on cosmetics. False eyelashes are becoming increasingly popular among persons who have lost their hair owing to the condition. Manufacturers are focussing on making fake eyelashes using synthetic hair as a raw material as demand grows and because it is less expensive.

Competitive Dynamics:

The market's notable players are:

Ardell International, Inc (US)

KISS Products, Inc. (the US)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Esqido (Canada)

M∙A∙C Cosmetics (the US)

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE)

PAC Cosmetics (India)

House of Lashes (US)

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US)

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Lilly Lashes (US)

Velour (US)

Beauty Box LLP (India)

Provoc (Lebanon)

Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The cosmetic industry has developed and changed drastically in the last several years all around the world. The cosmetic industry has become stronger as more women are willing to spend considerable sums of money on cosmetics. Despite the fact that a variety of cosmetic items are available, the demand for fake eyelashes has skyrocketed. The expansion of the global market for fake eyelashes has resulted in a growing trend of larger eyes and longer eyelashes.

False eyelashes have gone from a special-occasion decoration to a must-have, everyday accessory as a result of increased access to celebrity fashion products in recent years. Because of its prominence, firms in this sector have been able to adapt to changing consumer demands. As a result, the industry has created a product that is simple to use. Manufacturers create a number of goods that allow consumers to assist in the application process. As a result, these lash extensions have become very popular among women. Because most fake eyelashes require gluing, the introduction of magnetic lashes has improved the product's popularity.

With technology advancements and everything becoming intelligent, fake eyelash producers are working to build intelligent eyelashes that can operate as a switch to control electronic gadgets such as TVs, lights, and other electronic devices with only a blink. With LED lights, false eyelashes are increasingly becoming a fashion statement. Furthermore, rising advances in artificial eyelashes products are a key element projected to provide significant revenue growth prospects for major manufacturers operating on the global market, according to current fashion trends such as LED eyelashes and magnetic eyelashes.

Market Restraints:

Rapid shifts in fashion trends may stifle the market's expansion. Fast fashion is the most popular trend, and it has the potential to stifle industry growth. Another factor that could slow the market's expansion is the rising desire for permanent natural eye lash extensions. Furthermore, the market's growth is hampered by the product's limited use and short lifespan.

COVID-19 Analysis

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, face masks have become a mandatory safety precaution. However, because half of their face would be hidden, some people have become less reluctant to apply cosmetics. On the one hand, this has increased the importance of the remaining facial characteristic. This was a wonderful windfall for false eyelash fans, as the eyes, the only feature of the face mask, have become the cornerstone of beauty

Market Segmentation:

The market is divided into three types: strip lashes, individual flare lashes, and individual single lashes

The market is divided by Raw Material into synthetic hair, human hair, animal hair & fur, and others.

The market is divided into two categories based on the manufacturing process: machine made and handcrafted.

The market is divided into store-based and non-store-based distribution channels.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the expanding technical makeup of an industry, which is leading to the rise in the purchase of false eyelashes in the country, the North American market is expected to account for the biggest revenue share of the global false eyelashes market during the study period. The existence of a large number of suppliers in the United States has helped to establish a strong foundation for the product. The expanding influence of TV and film performers, as well as social media influencers, has also fueled demand for fake eyelashes and increased their popularity. Permanent eyelash extensions, which last two to three weeks, are a technique that has acquired a lot of traction in the region.

The fake eyelashes market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of various eye makeup products, particularly customized eye makeup products. Furthermore, the introduction of an innovative assortment of false eyelashes in the region is growing the market for false eyelashes. Increasing awareness of shifting beauty trends and the availability of new and more efficient products in India, China, South Korea, and the Philippines, among other regions, will boost the regional market throughout the projection period. Manufacturers of cosmetics and beauty products have created customized goods to fulfill the demands of Asian women, particularly East Asian women, who are different from those of Caucasian women.

