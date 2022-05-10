Prebid.org Unveils Professor Prebid, New Tool Designed to Streamline Header Bidding

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced the release of Professor Prebid, an open source Chrome browser extension which allows for easy debugging and troubleshooting on publisher websites using Prebid.js and streamlines header bidding management.



“We’re excited to be rolling out this new tool to the industry to arm publishers with the ability to more easily manage a variety of bidding scenarios using Prebid.js,” said Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org. “This new, more intuitive interface will provide media owners with greater insight into auction milestones and the ability to troubleshoot configurations more quickly and efficiently, following direct feedback from publishers.”

Professor Prebid provides an intuitive interface that detects when a web page has Prebid.js installed and offers an array of features to help publishers, including the ability to:

Check all ad units available to Prebid along with what banner sizes it supports and what bidders are participating

Deep-dive into the bids, including bid value, bid currency, response time, and ad server targeting keywords

View a detailed timeline of the auction’s main milestones

Confirm the main Prebid modules and their configurations (Price Granularity, Bidder settings, Prebid Server, CMP, User ID Modules)

View the user IDs available from the different ID providers on the page

Access to tools that enable Prebid Debug data on console view, set up manual bid filtering, or do CPM overrides to easily test various bidding scenarios

The development of Professor Prebid was led by the Prebid.org Tools Product Management Committee, a cross-functional team of publishers and ad tech partners working to actively solve issues for Prebid members. Professor Prebid is now available via github for collaborators across the Prebid.org community to leverage and enjoy.

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of over 161 members, representing exchanges, publishers, buyers and third-party developers dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as projects focused on Identity, Video and Native. To learn more about becoming a Prebid.org member, please visit https://prebid.org/membership/.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

