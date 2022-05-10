Sendlane Named BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendlane today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants access to Sendlane’s unified email & SMS platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate with Sendlane’s platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.



“Sendlane is known for its behavior-based, data-driven marketing automation capabilities,” said Andrew Christison, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Sendlane. “Our all-in-one platform centralizes data across commerce sites and locations, and it’s easy to install, so merchants can get up-and-running quickly. We’re thrilled to be Preferred Partners of BigCommerce to help merchants who want to streamline and uplevel their customer marketing and shopping experiences.”

Sendlane offers BigCommerce merchants robust Email & SMS tools such as:

Multi-Store Connection - Connect unlimited BigCommerce stores to Sendlane for a full 360-degree view of all your data and messaging. One central hub for it all.

Deep-data Segmentation - Tap into hundreds of data points from your store, website and social channels to design your perfect audience.

Deep-Data Automation Triggers - Create smarter unified email & SMS automations to leverage the BigCommerce store data you already have.

Dynamic Email & SMS Abandoned Carts - Quickly execute Abandoned Cart automations to recover lost sales using multi-device instant cart recovery.

Product Picker - Launching new products or having a sale on certain items? Easily add product images directly from your BigCommerce storefront into emails to include in campaigns or automations.

SMS Consent - Engage customers who already love your products by gathering their consent to receive SMS messages during account creation for your BigCommerce store.

Lightning-fast customer support - Receive a live response from our friendly Support staff in 30-seconds on average (24/7/365), get a dedicated support manager, and get white-glove treatment even during your 14-day Sendlane free trial.

“Our partnership with Sendlane further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce. “Sendlane shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/

About Sendlane

Sendlane, a customer experience-focused email and SMS marketing automation solution, empowers BigCommerce merchants to turn their first-time shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to service over 1,700 businesses and is used by top digital marketers and eCommerce brands across the globe, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving, and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 30 second response time support as well as an expert team of one-to-one, dedicated customer support managers.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

