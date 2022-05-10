NightHawk Biosciences to Present at the 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit on PTX-35

DURHAM, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Matthew Seavey, Ph.D., MBA, NightHawk’s Vice President of Research will be presenting data on PTX-35, and serving on an expert panel discussing modes of Treg activation, at the 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit being held on May 17-19th in Boston.



PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody immunomodulator of TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T cells and can be utilized to expand regulatory T-cell subsets for auto/inflammatory indications. PTX-35 is the Company's first antibody-based product and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

Presentation Date/Time: Day-1, Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 PM ET

Presentation Title: Agonizing Over Treg Expansion to Treat Human Disease: An Update on Our TNFRSF25-Agonist, PTX-35

Expert Panel Date/Time: Day-2, Thursday, May 19th at 11:30 AM ET

Expert Panel Title: Optimizing Routes of Administration & Delivery Mechanisms to Induce Timely Treg Specific Activation

Discussion Highlights:

Describing a clinical-stage Treg immunomodulator with utility in both oncology and auto/inflammation

Demonstrating preclinical efficacy in several possible, clinical indications including transplantation, autoimmunity, and metabolic diseases

Expanding plans for new indications and modalities, as well as opportunities for partnerships



The Hanson Wade 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit is focused on targeting and translating Treg modifying therapies and brings together executives and leading researchers from large pharma, biotech and academia to discuss developments in Treg therapies.

