Rev Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , an AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today announced it was named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Rev has created a hybrid in-person and remote-based culture built on camaraderie and collaboration. As a high-growth start-up, Rev and its AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) is finding rapid success helping B2B companies find more relevant targets in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Rev’s team has built a robust prospecting solution that gathers troves of exegraphics—data that describes a company’s sales tactics, strategy, hiring patterns and its satisfied customers—and combines them to create a unique mathematical model of an ideal customer. This year, Rev’s technology has been recognized for an AI Excellence and Stevie Award, and the company attributes much of its success to a collective passion for innovation, positivity and productivity.

“Rev’s amazing culture comes from employees that are aligned with a clear purpose and who share values of respect, leadership and teamwork,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “Our team supports, encourages and invests in each other in every function and at every level. I’m incredibly proud of our phenomenal team, and honored that Rev has been recognized as one of Inc’s Best Workplaces.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.