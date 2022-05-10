Insights on the DevOps Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Tools, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DevOps market reached a value of US$ 7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
DevOps stands for development and operations which help in increasing an organization's speed to deliver applications and serving their customers with better services. It is safe, secure and cost-efficient and improves the quality of application development, reduces the time to market, incorporates security aspects and allows breaking complex code bases into smaller and manageable portions.
DevOps involves a large number of cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, enterprise and software architects, line-of-business owners, QA practitioners, operations personnel, security specialists, suppliers and partners. This helps to seize market opportunities quickly, reduce the time to include customer feedback as well as to change and advance the relationship by advocating better communication and collaboration between different business units.
Various organizations and industries ranging from shopping to entertainment to banking are shifting toward automated software deployment, which is more accurate, practical and involves low maintenance costs as compared to manual procedures. Besides this, the emerging trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are also providing a positive thrust to the market. AI and ML process vast amounts of information and help perform menial tasks, permitting the IT staff to do more targeted work and allowing them to learn patterns, anticipate problems and suggest solutions.
Further, increasing adoption of agile frameworks and cloud technologies, and digitization of enterprises to automate business processes are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with the rapid penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), DevOps has gained popularity due to the co-dependence of the hardware and the embedded software that runs on it.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global DevOps market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, deployment model, organization size, tools and industry vertical.
Breakup by Type:
- Solutions
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Small-Sized Enterprises
Breakup by Tools:
- Development Tools
- Testing Tools
- Operation Tools
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top DevOps companies being IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Google, Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Cigniti Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Micro Focus, Puppet, Red Hat, GitLab, Chef Software, Docker Inc., Atlassian, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global DevOps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global DevOps industry?
- What are the key regional markets in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tools?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global DevOps industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the structure of the global DevOps industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global DevOps industry?
