SolidProof Expands its Services to Provide Top-Tier Crypto Marketing Solutions

Handewitt, Germany, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidproof aims to provide all the services that any established crypto marketing agency offers and more. For instance, clients can choose to build awareness for their crypto projects through press releases, AMAs, and social media posts. Also, they can pay for high-quality content on popular websites in the crypto community, such as Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com, BeInCrypto, CryptoPotato, CryptoNews, CoinGape, iHodl, DailyHodl, CryptoBriefing, CryptoAdventure, and more.

More lucrative SolidProof crypto marketing packages deliver cryptocurrency press releases on global platforms with advanced reach, such as Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Yahoo, Business Insider or Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com and all the popular crypto news websites. Furthermore, the company allows clients to reach Asian markets, including China and Korea, with bespoke packages for those specific sectors.

Clients can have their pick from a full-service suite of crypto marketing services while benefitting from Solidproof’s expert support.

About Solidproof

Solidproof is a German company specializing in auditing smart contracts and identifying vulnerabilities and risks through manual and automatic methods. Since its inception, Solidproof has brought numerous innovations to the crypto auditing table, such as a “live tracker” feature, showing 500 projects currently within its ecosystem. Another will be an auto auditing tool enabling developers to auto-review their projects faster and more efficiently than manual testing.

The recent addition of crypto marketing services to its offer gives developing projects another reason to use Solidproof before launching.

