Cedar Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, announced today it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Inc.'s Best Workplaces program received thousands of submissions, from which Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominee's workforce took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Additionally, each company's benefits were audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are honored to earn this recognition for the second year in a row," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "The past year has been one of incredible growth for Cedar and, with that growth, we are proud to have scaled our corporate culture in lockstep. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Cedar's mission. That shared passion is truly what makes Cedar's culture so unique."

Cedar continues to attract exceptional employees who thrive with an autonomous work culture and value diverse, inclusive and equitable perspectives. Every Cedar employee has the opportunity to bring creative processes and help deliver a seamless healthcare financial experience. In fact, Cedar's people-first approach to its products and services also extends to its employees, with access to hands-on mentorship, employee and management coaching, and a stipend for learning and development resources to foster growth both professionally and personally.

This ranking builds on recent recognition of Cedar's culture and workplace in Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards, the Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers 2022, and the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

As the shift to digital health continues to evolve, Cedar expects to continue growing its team and hiring for roles across its New York City, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City offices, as well as remote positions. To learn about career opportunities at Cedar, visit www.cedar.com/careers.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with a personalized journey — all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased collections, more efficient operations, and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact

Jenny Fiegoli

PR & Communications Manager

jenny@cedar.com

