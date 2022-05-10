Opthea Presentation at The Retina World Congress 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; NASDAQ:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announces a presentation at the upcoming Retina World Congress 2022, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from May 12-15, 2022.

Dr. David Boyer, M.D. will present on OPT-302 Combination Therapy in wet AMD, focusing on the Phase 3 program designed to assess superiority in mean BCVA over anti-VEGF-A monotherapy.

Details for the podium oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: OPT-302 as an Add on to Anti-VEGF Therapy

Session: Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Presenter: David Boyer, M.D., Adjunct Clinical Professor, Dept. of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, Beverley Hills, California

Date and Time: May 13, 2022 from 4:36 – 4:42 pm ET

The Retina World Congress has established itself as one of the top global meetings focused on retina health, that features scientific, educational and professional forums led by international thought leaders and pioneering retina specialists.

About Opthea Limited

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

Inherent risks of Investment in Biotechnology Companies

There are a number of inherent risks associated with the development of pharmaceutical products to a marketable stage. The lengthy clinical trial process is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a drug prior to commercialization and a significant proportion of drugs fail one or both of these criteria. Other risks include uncertainty of patent protection and proprietary rights, whether patent applications and issued patents will offer adequate protection to enable product development, the obtaining of necessary drug regulatory authority approvals and difficulties caused by the rapid advancements in technology. Companies such as Opthea are dependent on the success of their research and development projects and on the ability to attract funding to support these activities. Investment in research and development projects cannot be assessed on the same fundamentals as trading and manufacturing enterprises. Therefore, investment in companies specializing in drug development must be regarded as highly speculative. Opthea strongly recommends that professional investment advice be sought prior to such investments.

