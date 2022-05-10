Long-time Natural Foods Industry Leader, Jeff Tripician, Accepts CEO Position at Teton Waters Ranch

BOULDER, Colo., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Waters Ranch, the original 100% grass-fed and finished beef company, named Jeff Tripician as the company’s CEO this week. Tripician, former President of the Perdue Premium Meat Company, with brands that include Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed, Sioux Preme and Alexander & Hornung, has 36 years of consumer marketing and branding experience within the food industry and 24 years in the meat business.



Tripician is a long-time champion of the sustainable and humane premium meat industry and is keenly aware and committed to the connection between the livelihood of farmers and ranchers, animal welfare, the land, and the great tasting products they produce.

He started his brand management career at Procter & Gamble, worked in proteins as product manager at Sara Lee and the dairy industry as a director of marketing for Borden Dairy. As the vice president of marketing for the International Dairy Foods Association, Tripician led the development of the Milk Mustache Campaign, still recognized today.

Now at the helm of Teton Waters Ranch, Tripician believes it is time to bring the benefit-laden qualities of grass-fed to consumers in a way that is affordable and accessible for all, “With grass-fed and finished beef’s ability to provide health benefits to people by reducing heart disease, obesity, and Type 2 Diabetes, along with its ability to manage insulin, the Thyroid and in slowing the aging process with omega 3s and antioxidants, it is absolutely a high benefit protein. And it isn’t only beneficial to humans. 100% grass-fed and finished beef is also the only true carbon-suppressing protein, making it better for the planet as well. The grass-fed and regenerative agriculture model improves soil health and diversity, restores the soil’s ability to hold water and the lands’ ability to be more productive, creating a better agriculture model for all stakeholders. It’s now time to make it easier and affordable for everyone to eat grass-fed beef.”

With the financial support of Sunrise Strategic Partners and Armonia, Tripician will focus on building a platform made up of multiple grass-fed brands. “Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to emerging natural brands including Kodiak Cakes, Vital Farms and Maple Hill Creamery. Today, we’re looking to Trip to build Teton into another dynamic and important platform for us.” said Stephen Hughes, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Sunrise Strategic Partners.

Tripician adds, “We are going to be the industry leader in the ‘better-for-you’ grass-fed category by building this platform and showing that grass-fed is really the better choice today for consumers of all ages.”

Media Contact:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

Jenn@CommOdditiesInc.com

About Teton Waters Ranch

Teton Waters Ranch produces sausages, hot dogs, meatballs and burger blends made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef. Founded on a ranch in the Teton Valley of Idaho in 2009, and now based in Colorado, Teton Waters Ranch has become the fastest growing brand of 100% grass-fed and finished beef. We are now dedicated to providing 100% grass-fed and finished beef products families can serve at every meal. Teton Waters Ranch is the only grass-fed and finished beef brand that is Certified Humane, and continues to pioneer clean and convenient protein for today’s lifestyle.

Teton Waters Ranch is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet, better for the animal and better for you. For more information on Teton Waters Ranch visit TetonWatersRanch.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.