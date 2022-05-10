Global Security Robots Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Robots Global Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security robots market reached a value of US$ 8.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 19.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Security robots are automated guards that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), streaming video, and other connected technologies to surveil and perform security tasks. They are equipped with high-definition (HD) cameras, electric motors, and modern high-capacity batteries. They assist in reporting, monitoring, investigating, detecting intruders, and patrolling surveillance areas. As they are reliable, incorruptible, and cost-efficient compared to security guards, security robots are extensively utilized in numerous establishments, such as malls, parking lots, and schools or campuses across the globe.



Security Robots Market Trends

Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and inflating number of cases, there is a significant rise in the adoption of security robots around the world. This can also be attributed to lockdown restrictions imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries and the increasing adoption of social distancing to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the trend of indoor robots worldwide on account of their ability to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits.

Furthermore, leading market players are employing advanced technologies, such as neural networks, that help these robots in learning over time and improving their functionality. They are also incorporating automation capabilities that allow security robots to be deployed on challenging terrains and environments for performing surveillance and other action-based on analytics. This is creating a favorable market outlook.

Besides this, due to the growing terrorist activities, geopolitical instability, and territorial disputes, there is a considerable rise in security concerns across different countries. This, along with the extensive increase in commercial security expenditure budgets and continuous funding of research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to impel the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global security robots market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, type, application and End-user.



Breakup by Component:

Propulsion System

Frames and Sensors

Camera Systems

Guidance and Navigation Control System

Power Systems

Others

Breakup by Type:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Spying

Patrolling

Explosive Detection

Rescue Operations

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Defense and Military

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems plc, Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Group), Cobham Limited (Meggitt PLC), Elbit Systems Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, QinetiQ, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Thales Group and The Boeing Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global security robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global security robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global security robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Security Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Propulsion System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Frames and Sensors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Camera Systems

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Guidance and Navigation Control System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Power Systems

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Spying

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Patrolling

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Explosive Detection

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Rescue Operations

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Defense and Military

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AeroVironment Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BAE Systems plc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Group)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Cobham Limited (Meggitt PLC)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Knightscope Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 QinetiQ

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Thales Group

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 The Boeing Company

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



