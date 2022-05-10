Alaunos Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company today announced that Kevin S. Boyle Sr., Chief Executive Officer and Drew Deniger, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development at Alaunos Therapeutics will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on May 23-26, 2022 in Miami Beach, FL.



Details for the presentations are below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 5:00-5:30 pm ET

Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

Room: Splash 10

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at www.alaunos.com or by using the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Alaunos website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.



About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

