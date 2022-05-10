RECHARGE RESOURCES APPOINTS GREENWAY AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN

Vancouver, BC, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (SLLTF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Greenway as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. His key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining, and oil and gas sector. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Yari Nieken for his service to the Company as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“David Greenway”

David Greenway, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.

Mr. Joel Warawa

Phone: 778-588-5473

E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com

Website: recharge-resources.com

